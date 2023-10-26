NFL Week 8 Standings Based on Strength of Schedule
By The Big Lead
We are rapidly approaching the halfway point of the NFL season and Week 8 is right around the corner. We've learned a lot through the opening weeks of the season.
The San Francisco 49ers are great, but not unbeatable, unless you are the Dallas Cowboys, in which case Brock Purdy is going to put a hurtin' on. The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is perhaps the best it's ever been in the Patrick Mahomes era, but the complete lack of weapons outside of Travis Kelce on the other side of the ball is becoming worrisome. The Houston Texans are not horrific but the New England Patriots are. The Cincinnati Bengals are already teetering at the edge of a lost season. It is legitimate to wonder if the Arizona Cardinals should activate Kyler Murray or keep rolling with Joshua Dobbs.
All sorts of storylines have emerged through the first seven weeks, and thus it seems a good time to take stock of how the rest of the year looks for everybody. We're going to do that by reordering the current NFL standings based on remaining strength of schedule, rather than win-loss record. For those who do not know, strength of schedule is basically what it seems like. A high strength of schedule means there are a lot of good opponents left to play. A low strength of schedule means there are more than a few bottom-feeders to face off against.
Ordering teams by their SOS is an interesting exercise in projecting how a team might finish up their season. If they have a bunch of wins and a low SOS, then there's a very good chance they'll be battling for playoff seeding in January. If they have a bunch of losses and a high SOS, it's best to start reading mock drafts.
So here are the NFL Week 8 standings ordered by highest strength of schedule to lowest (per Tankathon). The strength of schedule is determined by the cumulative win percentage of the teams remaining on a given schedule, which you'll find in the rightmost column.
RANK
TEAM
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
1.
Cincinnati Bengals
.630
2.
Arizona Cardinals
.606
3.
Washington Commanders
.576
4.
Seattle Seahawks
.575
5.
San Francisco 49ers
.561
6.
Buffalo Bills
.554
7.
Baltimore Ravens
.554
8.
Tennessee Titans
.549
9.
Dallas Cowboys
.547
10.
Las Vegas Raiders
.544
11.
Miami Dolphins
.530
12.
New York Giants
.522
13.
Philadelphia Eagles
.522
14.
Denver Broncos
.515
15.
New England Patriots
.507
16.
Los Angeles Rams
.500
17.
New York Jets
.500
18.
Jacksonville Jaguars
.500
19.
Cleveland Browns
.486
20.
Los Angeles Chargers
.480
21.
Carolina Panthres
.479
22.
Pittsburgh Steelers
.479
23.
Kansas City Chiefs
.478
24.
Minnesota Vikings
.463
25.
Green Bay Packers
.452
26.
Chicago Bears
.439
27.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
.431
28.
New Orleans Saints
.426
29.
Indianapolis Colts
.422
30.
Houston Texans
.400
31.
Detroit Lions
.388
32.
Atlanta Falcons
.348