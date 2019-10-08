NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions By Brian Giuffra | Oct 09 2019 Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Big Lead picks in Week 5 had some good and some bad results. Bobby Burack went 8-2 while Ryan Glasspiegel and Ryan Phillips went 7-3. Brian Giuffra kept it at .500 (5-5), while Stephen Douglas and Liam McKeone had a rough week (4-16 combined).

Week 6 has some interesting matchups, including heavyweight showdowns between the Texans and Chiefs and Eagles and Vikings and a critical Monday night showdown between the Lions and Packers. Here are our season-long results and staff picks for Week 6 with NFL odds taken from the Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel: 34-16; Bobby Burack: 27-23; Brian Giuffra: 25-25; Ryan Phillips: 25-25; Stephen Douglas: 22-28; Liam McKeone: 21-29.

Giants at Patriots (-16.5)

Giuffra: Patriots 34, Giants 14

McKeone: Patriots 37, Giants 13

Burack: Patriots 38, Giants 20

Phillips: Patriots 38, Giants 21

Glasspiegel: Giants cover.

Douglas: Patriots win, Giants cover.

Panthers (-2) vs Bucs [London]

Giuffra: Bucs 24, Panthers 21

McKeone: Panthers 35, Bucs 34

Burack: Bucs 27, Panthers 23

Phillips: Bucs 31, Panthers 27

Glasspiegel: Bucs cover.

Douglas: Panthers cover.

Texans at Chiefs (-5.5)

Giuffra: Chiefs 30, Texans 27

McKeone: Chiefs 38, Texans 35

Burack: Texans 27, Chiefs 17

Phillips: Chiefs 34, Texans 31

Glasspiegel: Chiefs cover.

Douglas: Chiefs cover.

Saints at Jags (-1.5)

Giuffra: Saints 27, Jags 21

McKeone: Jags 23, Saints 20

Burack: Saints 34, Jags 21

Phillips: Saints 31, Jags 24

Glasspiegel: Jags cover.

Douglas: Saints cover.

Seahawks (-1) at Browns

Giuffra: Seahawks 27, Browns 24

McKeone: Seahawks 28, Browns 20

Burack: Seahawks 27, Browns 21

Phillips: Seahawks 31, Browns 24

Glasspiegel: Browns cover.

Douglas: Seahawks cover.

Eagles at Vikings (-3)

Giuffra: Eagles 30, Vikings 24

McKeone: Eagles 31, Vikings 18

Burack: Eagles 21, Vikings 17

Phillips: Eagles 31, Vikings 21

Glasspiegel: Vikings cover.

Douglas: Eagles win.

49ers at Rams (-4)

Giuffra: Rams 21, 49ers 18

McKeone: 49ers 34, Rams 28

Burack: Rams 24, 49ers 17

Phillips: Rams 34, 49ers 28

Glasspiegel: Rams cover.

Douglas: 49ers win.

Titans at Broncos (-2.5)

Giuffra: Titans 21, Broncos 14

McKeone: Broncos 20, Titans 18

Burack: Titans 27, Broncos 23

Phillips: Broncos 21, Titans 17

Glasspiegel: Broncos cover.

Douglas: Titans win.

Lions at Packers (-5)

Giuffra: Packers 31, Lions 18

McKeone: Packers 30, Lions 28

Burack: Packers 34, Lions 17

Phillips: Packers 27, Lions 21

Glasspiegel: Lions cover.

Douglas: Packers cover.