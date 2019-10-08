NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 09 2019
The Big Lead picks in Week 5 had some good and some bad results. Bobby Burack went 8-2 while Ryan Glasspiegel and Ryan Phillips went 7-3. Brian Giuffra kept it at .500 (5-5), while Stephen Douglas and Liam McKeone had a rough week (4-16 combined).
Week 6 has some interesting matchups, including heavyweight showdowns between the Texans and Chiefs and Eagles and Vikings and a critical Monday night showdown between the Lions and Packers. Here are our season-long results and staff picks for Week 6 with NFL odds taken from the Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.
Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel: 34-16; Bobby Burack: 27-23; Brian Giuffra: 25-25; Ryan Phillips: 25-25; Stephen Douglas: 22-28; Liam McKeone: 21-29.
Giants at Patriots (-16.5)
Giuffra: Patriots 34, Giants 14
McKeone: Patriots 37, Giants 13
Burack: Patriots 38, Giants 20
Phillips: Patriots 38, Giants 21
Glasspiegel: Giants cover.
Douglas: Patriots win, Giants cover.
Panthers (-2) vs Bucs [London]
Giuffra: Bucs 24, Panthers 21
McKeone: Panthers 35, Bucs 34
Burack: Bucs 27, Panthers 23
Phillips: Bucs 31, Panthers 27
Glasspiegel: Bucs cover.
Douglas: Panthers cover.
Texans at Chiefs (-5.5)
Giuffra: Chiefs 30, Texans 27
McKeone: Chiefs 38, Texans 35
Burack: Texans 27, Chiefs 17
Phillips: Chiefs 34, Texans 31
Glasspiegel: Chiefs cover.
Douglas: Chiefs cover.
Saints at Jags (-1.5)
Giuffra: Saints 27, Jags 21
McKeone: Jags 23, Saints 20
Burack: Saints 34, Jags 21
Phillips: Saints 31, Jags 24
Glasspiegel: Jags cover.
Douglas: Saints cover.
Seahawks (-1) at Browns
Giuffra: Seahawks 27, Browns 24
McKeone: Seahawks 28, Browns 20
Burack: Seahawks 27, Browns 21
Phillips: Seahawks 31, Browns 24
Glasspiegel: Browns cover.
Douglas: Seahawks cover.
Eagles at Vikings (-3)
Giuffra: Eagles 30, Vikings 24
McKeone: Eagles 31, Vikings 18
Burack: Eagles 21, Vikings 17
Phillips: Eagles 31, Vikings 21
Glasspiegel: Vikings cover.
Douglas: Eagles win.
49ers at Rams (-4)
Giuffra: Rams 21, 49ers 18
McKeone: 49ers 34, Rams 28
Burack: Rams 24, 49ers 17
Phillips: Rams 34, 49ers 28
Glasspiegel: Rams cover.
Douglas: 49ers win.
Titans at Broncos (-2.5)
Giuffra: Titans 21, Broncos 14
McKeone: Broncos 20, Titans 18
Burack: Titans 27, Broncos 23
Phillips: Broncos 21, Titans 17
Glasspiegel: Broncos cover.
Douglas: Titans win.
Lions at Packers (-5)
Giuffra: Packers 31, Lions 18
McKeone: Packers 30, Lions 28
Burack: Packers 34, Lions 17
Phillips: Packers 27, Lions 21
Glasspiegel: Lions cover.
Douglas: Packers cover.