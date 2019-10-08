The Big LeadThe Big Lead
NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions

By Brian Giuffra | Oct 09 2019

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks communicates plays in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during their game at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Big Lead picks in Week 5 had some good and some bad results. Bobby Burack went 8-2 while Ryan Glasspiegel and Ryan Phillips went 7-3. Brian Giuffra kept it at .500 (5-5), while Stephen Douglas and Liam McKeone had a rough week (4-16 combined).

Week 6 has some interesting matchups, including heavyweight showdowns between the Texans and Chiefs and Eagles and Vikings and a critical Monday night showdown between the Lions and Packers. Here are our season-long results and staff picks for Week 6 with NFL odds taken from the Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel: 34-16; Bobby Burack: 27-23; Brian Giuffra: 25-25; Ryan Phillips: 25-25; Stephen Douglas: 22-28; Liam McKeone: 21-29.

Giants at Patriots (-16.5)

Giuffra: Patriots 34, Giants 14

McKeone: Patriots 37, Giants 13

Burack: Patriots 38, Giants 20

Phillips: Patriots 38, Giants 21

Glasspiegel: Giants cover.

Douglas: Patriots win, Giants cover.

Panthers (-2) vs Bucs [London]

Giuffra: Bucs 24, Panthers 21

McKeone: Panthers 35, Bucs 34

Burack: Bucs 27, Panthers 23

Phillips: Bucs 31, Panthers 27

Glasspiegel: Bucs cover.

Douglas: Panthers cover.

Texans at Chiefs (-5.5)

Giuffra: Chiefs 30, Texans 27

McKeone: Chiefs 38, Texans 35

Burack: Texans 27, Chiefs 17

Phillips: Chiefs 34, Texans 31

Glasspiegel: Chiefs cover.

Douglas: Chiefs cover.

Saints at Jags (-1.5)

Giuffra: Saints 27, Jags 21

McKeone: Jags 23, Saints 20

Burack: Saints 34, Jags 21

Phillips: Saints 31, Jags 24

Glasspiegel: Jags cover.

Douglas: Saints cover.

Seahawks (-1) at Browns

Giuffra: Seahawks 27, Browns 24

McKeone: Seahawks 28, Browns 20

Burack: Seahawks 27, Browns 21

Phillips: Seahawks 31, Browns 24

Glasspiegel: Browns cover.

Douglas: Seahawks cover.

Eagles at Vikings (-3)

Giuffra: Eagles 30, Vikings 24

McKeone: Eagles 31, Vikings 18

Burack: Eagles 21, Vikings 17

Phillips: Eagles 31, Vikings 21

Glasspiegel: Vikings cover.

Douglas: Eagles win.

49ers at Rams (-4)

Giuffra: Rams 21, 49ers 18

McKeone: 49ers 34, Rams 28

Burack: Rams 24, 49ers 17

Phillips: Rams 34, 49ers 28

Glasspiegel: Rams cover.

Douglas: 49ers win.

Titans at Broncos (-2.5)

Giuffra: Titans 21, Broncos 14

McKeone: Broncos 20, Titans 18

Burack: Titans 27, Broncos 23

Phillips: Broncos 21, Titans 17

Glasspiegel: Broncos cover.

Douglas: Titans win.

Lions at Packers (-5)

Giuffra: Packers 31, Lions 18

McKeone: Packers 30, Lions 28

Burack: Packers 34, Lions 17

Phillips: Packers 27, Lions 21

Glasspiegel: Lions cover.

Douglas: Packers cover.