NFL Week 5: Who is Playing Sunday Night Football?
By The Big Lead
Last week's Sunday Night Football game was a star-studded affair as Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and several other A-listers packed into a booth to watch the Kansas City Chiefs eek out a victory over the New York Jets. The broadcast was something to behold with an incredible amount of cutaways and advertisements and other wonderful things this stage of capitalism brings. We were also treated to a surprisingly competent Zach Wilson performance and some dubious officiating before a last-minute gambling bad beat.
Who is Playing Sunday Night Football?
This week's Sunday night affair sees the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be another opportunity for Josh McDaniels to showcase some of those interesting coaching decisions that got him in hot water on the last primetime showcase.
Green Bay is coming off a disappointing Thursday Night Football closeup that featured the Detroit Lions coming into Lambeau Field and pushing the home team around and completely taking over the venerable stands. At 2-2 they are a game out of first place and have plenty of hope because Jordan Love appears capable of being the type of quarterback who could drift into a playoff spot. The Raiders are 1-3 and in desperate need of turning things around as Jimmy Garoppolo has not enjoyed the same success he did with the San Francisco 49ers.
Vegas has the Packers as two-point favorites and we're banking on them to cover but this does feel a bit like a toss up. So there's hope that it will be a 60-minute game with a decent amount of intrigued.
No one as famous as Swift is scheduled to attend so NBC should have a more normal broadcast beginning at 8:15 p.m.