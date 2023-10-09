NFL Week 5: Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football?
Week 5 of the NFL season is here and it will end in a battle of two fascinating teams in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football?
The Green Bay Packers will travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night in a matchup that should be really interesting.
The Raiders have started 1-3 and were missing Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4 due to a concussion. Rookie Aidan O'Connell wasn't great in relief of Vegas' starter. That meant the Raiders needed to lean on Josh Jacobs; unfortunately, Jacobs has 166 yards in 62 carries this year. That's a woeful averaged of 2.7 yards per rush. The offense must get better or head coach Josh McDaniels will have to answer some tough questions.
On the other side of the field will be the 2-2 Packers who are having their own quarterback problems. Jordan Love has replaced Aaron Rodgers under center and the results have been decidedly mixed. Thus far, Love has only completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 901 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating (88.0) ranks 19th in the NFL, and his QBR (48.9) is 21st. Love is struggling and will be without his left tackle for the rest of the season, as David Bakhtiari underwent surgery on his left knee last week.
Both the Raiders and Packers are headed in a bad direction. Monday night's game could be a chance for them to turn things around.