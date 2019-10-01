NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 02 2019
Week 4 in the NFL was ruled by the away team, as 11 won on the road, some favorites, some underdogs. However, at The Big Lead, we travel well, with Ryan Glasspiegel continuing his strong run with a 6-4 week and Brian Giuffra and Bobby Burack matching suit to move back to .500 in the season-long standings.
Week 5 has plenty of interesting matchups and a lot of home favorites. Will the away teams keep up their winning ways? Who will come out on top? Here are our picks based on the spread from the Westgate Sportsbook on Tuesday.
Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel: 27-14; Liam McKeone: 20-20. Brian Giuffra: 20-20; Bobby Burack: 20-20; Stephen Douglas: 19-21; Ryan Phillips: 18-22.
Rams at Seahawks (-1.5)
Giuffra: Seahawks 31, Rams 30
McKeone: Seahawks 33, Rams 27
Glasspiegel: Rams cover.
Burack: Rams 27, Seahawks 20
Douglas: Seahawks cover
Jaguars at Panthers (-3)
Giuffra: Jaguars 27, Panthers 24
McKeone: Panthers 23, Jaguars 20
Glasspiegel: Jags cover.
Burack: Panthers 21, Jaguars 17
Douglas: Panthers cover
Vikings (-5) at Giants
Giuffra: Vikings 31, Giants 14
McKeone: Vikings 24, Giants 20
Glasspiegel: Vikings cover.
Burack: Vikings 34, Giants 10
Douglas: Giants win
Bucs at Saints (-3.5)
Giuffra: Saints 24, Bucs 20
McKeone: Bucs 30, Saints 27
Glasspiegel: Bucs cover.
Burack: Saints 28, Bucs 20
Douglas: Bucs win
Jets at Eagles (-14)
Giuffra: Eagles 28, Jets 21
McKeone: Eagles 35, Jets 17
Glasspiegel: Jets cover.
Burack: Eagles 31, Jets 14
Douglas: Eagles cover
Cardinals at Bengals (-4)
Giuffra: Cardinals 24, Bengals 21
McKeone: Bengals 34, Cardinals 30
Glasspiegel: Cardinals cover.
Burack: Bengals 23, Cardinals 17
Douglas: Cardinals win
Ravens (-4) at Steelers
Giuffra: Ravens 30, Steelers 24
McKeone: Ravens 27, Steelers 21
Glasspiegel: Steelers cover.
Burack: Ravens 17, Steelers 17
Douglas: Ravens cover
Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)
Giuffra: Packers 27, Cowboys 24
McKeone: Cowboys 33, Packers 31
Glasspiegel: Packers cover.
Burack: Packers 31, Cowboys 24
Douglas: Cowboys cover
Colts at Chiefs (-10.5)
Giuffra: Chiefs 37, Colts 21
McKeone: Chiefs 38, Colts 27
Glasspiegel: Colts cover.
Burack: Colts 30, Chiefs 24
Douglas: Chiefs cover
Browns at 49ers (-3.5)
Giuffra: 49ers 25, Browns 21
McKeone: Browns 30, 49ers 23
Glasspiegel: 49ers cover.
Burack: 49ers 30, Browns 17
Douglas: 49ers cover