NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions By Brian Giuffra | Oct 02 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Week 4 in the NFL was ruled by the away team, as 11 won on the road, some favorites, some underdogs. However, at The Big Lead, we travel well, with Ryan Glasspiegel continuing his strong run with a 6-4 week and Brian Giuffra and Bobby Burack matching suit to move back to .500 in the season-long standings.

Week 5 has plenty of interesting matchups and a lot of home favorites. Will the away teams keep up their winning ways? Who will come out on top? Here are our picks based on the spread from the Westgate Sportsbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel: 27-14; Liam McKeone: 20-20. Brian Giuffra: 20-20; Bobby Burack: 20-20; Stephen Douglas: 19-21; Ryan Phillips: 18-22.



Rams at Seahawks (-1.5)

Giuffra: Seahawks 31, Rams 30

McKeone: Seahawks 33, Rams 27

Glasspiegel: Rams cover.

Burack: Rams 27, Seahawks 20

Douglas: Seahawks cover

Jaguars at Panthers (-3)

Giuffra: Jaguars 27, Panthers 24

McKeone: Panthers 23, Jaguars 20

Glasspiegel: Jags cover.

Burack: Panthers 21, Jaguars 17

Douglas: Panthers cover

Vikings (-5) at Giants

Giuffra: Vikings 31, Giants 14

McKeone: Vikings 24, Giants 20

Glasspiegel: Vikings cover.

Burack: Vikings 34, Giants 10

Douglas: Giants win

Bucs at Saints (-3.5)

Giuffra: Saints 24, Bucs 20

McKeone: Bucs 30, Saints 27

Glasspiegel: Bucs cover.

Burack: Saints 28, Bucs 20

Douglas: Bucs win

Jets at Eagles (-14)

Giuffra: Eagles 28, Jets 21

McKeone: Eagles 35, Jets 17

Glasspiegel: Jets cover.

Burack: Eagles 31, Jets 14

Douglas: Eagles cover

Cardinals at Bengals (-4)

Giuffra: Cardinals 24, Bengals 21

McKeone: Bengals 34, Cardinals 30

Glasspiegel: Cardinals cover.

Burack: Bengals 23, Cardinals 17

Douglas: Cardinals win

Ravens (-4) at Steelers

Giuffra: Ravens 30, Steelers 24

McKeone: Ravens 27, Steelers 21

Glasspiegel: Steelers cover.

Burack: Ravens 17, Steelers 17

Douglas: Ravens cover

Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)

Giuffra: Packers 27, Cowboys 24

McKeone: Cowboys 33, Packers 31

Glasspiegel: Packers cover.

Burack: Packers 31, Cowboys 24

Douglas: Cowboys cover

Colts at Chiefs (-10.5)

Giuffra: Chiefs 37, Colts 21

McKeone: Chiefs 38, Colts 27

Glasspiegel: Colts cover.

Burack: Colts 30, Chiefs 24

Douglas: Chiefs cover

Browns at 49ers (-3.5)

Giuffra: 49ers 25, Browns 21

McKeone: Browns 30, 49ers 23

Glasspiegel: 49ers cover.

Burack: 49ers 30, Browns 17

Douglas: 49ers cover