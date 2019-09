NFL Week 4 Picks and Predictions By Brian Giuffra | Sep 25 2019 Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Another successful week for The Big Lead pickers, as Ryan Glasspiegel went 8-2 and no one went sub-.500. Glasspiegel continues setting the pace, though Stephen Douglas got back to his winning ways and Liam McKeone got to the .500 mark on the season with a 6-4 week. Clearly, we're all geniuses here.

So, who do we like this week? Let's jump into it, with all lines coming from the Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel: 21-10; Stephen Douglas: 16-14; Liam McKeone: 15-15. Brian Giuffra: 14-16; Bobby Burack: 14-16; Ryan Phillips: 14-16.

Eagles at Packers (-4.5)

Giuffra: Packers 28, Eagles 20

McKeone: Packers 27, Eagles 17

Burack: Eagles 31, Packers 30

Douglas: Packers cover

Phillips: Packers 27, Eagles 17

Redskins at Giants (-3)

Giuffra: Giants 27, Redskins 21

McKeone: Giants 20, Redskins 17

Burack: Redskins 24, Giants 20

Douglas: Giants cover

Phillips: Giants 27, Washington 21

Chiefs (-6) at Lions

Giuffra: Chiefs 31, Lions 21

McKeone: Chiefs 33, Lions 28

Burack: Lions 34, Chiefs 28

Douglas: Chiefs cover

Phillips: Chiefs 42, Lions 21

Titans at Falcons (-4)

Giuffra: Falcons 34, Titans 21

McKeone: Titans 21, Falcons 20

Burack: Falcons 34, Titans 20

Douglas: Falcons cover

Phillips: Falcons 28, Titans 21

Browns at Ravens (-7)

Giuffra: Ravens 31, Browns 21

McKeone: Ravens 34, Browns 30

Burack: Ravens 27, Browns 17

Douglas: Ravens win, Browns cover

Phillips: Ravens 31, Browns 21

Patriots (-7) at Bills

Giuffra: Patriots 24, Bills 20

McKeone: Patriots 30, Bills 10

Burack: Patriots 42, Bills 14

Douglas: Patriots cover

Phillips: Patriots 42, Bills 17

Vikings at Bears (-2.5)

Giuffra: Bears 24, Vikings 21

McKeone: Bears 28, Vikings 24

Burack: Bears 27, Vikings 24

Douglas: Vikings win

Phillips: Bears 27, Vikings 24

Seahawks (-4.5) at Cardinals

Giuffra: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 24

McKeone: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 17

Burack: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 17

Douglas: Seahawks win, Cardinals cover

Phillips: Seahawks 34, Cardinals 24

Cowboys (-3) at Saints

Giuffra: Cowboys 28, Saints 27

McKeone: Cowboys 30, Saints 20

Burack: Saints 28, Cowboys 21

Douglas: Cowboys cover

Phillips: Cowboys 34, Saints 28

Bengals at Steelers (-4.5)

Giuffra: Steelers 30, Bengals 24

McKeone: Bengals 31, Steelers 28

Burack: Steelers 20, Bengals 14

Douglas: Steelers cover

Phillips: Steelers 24, Bengals 14