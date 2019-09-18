NFL Week 3 Picks and Predictions By Brian Giuffra | Sep 18 2019 Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The season-long stats might not indicate it, but Week 2 was great for TBL picks, with everyone going above .500 except for our Week 1 co-leader, Stephen Douglas, though he only went one below .500. Baby steps people!

Week 3 in the NFL has some juicy matchups, highlighted by a potential AFC Playoff game preview with the Chiefs hosting the Ravens. But the biggest storyline has to be about Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger going down with injuries and how their teams will perform without them. Here are our picks on those games and more, with lines taken from Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel: 13-8; Stephen Douglas: 10-10; Brian Giuffra: 9-11; Bobby Burack: 9-11; Ryan Phillips: 9-11; Liam McKeone: 9-11.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Tennessee (-1) @ Jacksonville (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Giuffra: Titans 24, Jags 21

McKeone: Titans 20, Jags 10

Glasspiegel: Jags cover

Burack: Jags 24, Titans 17

Douglas: Titans cover

Phillips: Titans 24, Jaguars 17

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Miami @ Dallas (-21.5) (1:00 p.m., Fox)

Giuffra: Cowboys 35, Dolphins 21

McKeone: Cowboys 30, Dolphins 13

Glasspiegel: Cowboys cover

Burack: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 10

Douglas: Cowboys cover

Phillips: Dallas 45, Dolphins 17

Denver @ Green Bay (-7.5) (1:00 p.m., Fox)

Giuffra: Packers 27, Broncos 21

McKeone: Packers 24, Broncos 16

Glasspiegel: Packers cover

Burack: Packers 27, Broncos 14

Douglas: Denver wins

Phillips: Packers 31, Broncos 17

Atlanta @ Indianapolis (-2.5) (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Giuffra: Falcons 31, Colts 25

McKeone: Colts 24, Falcons 21

Glasspiegel: Colts cover

Burack: Falcons 21, Colts 20

Douglas: Colts cover

Phillips: Falcons 27, Colts 24

Baltimore @ Kansas City (-6.5) (1:00 p.m., CBS)

Giuffra: Chiefs 34, Ravens 28

McKeone: Chiefs 30, Ravens 28

Glasspiegel: Chiefs cover

Burack: Ravens 28, Chiefs 21

Douglas: Chiefs cover

Phillips: Chiefs 35, Ravens 28

Pittsburgh @ San Francisco (-7) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Giuffra: 49ers 30, Steelers 21

McKeone: 49ers 27, Steelers 14

Glasspiegel: Steelers cover

Burack: Steelers 30, 49ers 21

Douglas: 49ers won but don’t cover

Phillips: 49ers 31, Steelers 21

Houston @ LA Chargers (-3) (4;25 p.m., CBS)

Giuffra: Texans 28, Chargers 27

McKeone: Texans 32, Chargers 28

Glasspiegel: Texans cover

Burack: Chargers 24, Texans 27

Douglas: Houston wins

Phillips: Texans 34, Chargers 31

New Orleans @ Seattle (-4.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Giuffra: Seahawks 27, Saints 17

McKeone: Seahawks 33, Saints 20

Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover

Burack: Seahawks 27, Saints 17

Douglas: Saints win

Phillips: Seahawks 27, Saints 21

LA Rams (-2) @ Cleveland (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Giuffra: Rams 31, Browns 28

McKeone: Rams 35, Browns 21

Glasspiegel: Rams cover

Burack: Rams 25, Browns 24

Douglas: Rams cover

Phillips: Rams 34, Browns 21

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Chicago (-4) @ Washington (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Giuffra: Bears 27, Redskins 14

McKeone: Bears 7, Redskins 3

Glasspiegel: Bears cover

Burack: Bears 21, Redskins 14

Douglas: Washington wins

Phillips: Bears 21, Redskins 14