NFL Week 3 Picks and Predictions
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 18 2019
The season-long stats might not indicate it, but Week 2 was great for TBL picks, with everyone going above .500 except for our Week 1 co-leader, Stephen Douglas, though he only went one below .500. Baby steps people!
Week 3 in the NFL has some juicy matchups, highlighted by a potential AFC Playoff game preview with the Chiefs hosting the Ravens. But the biggest storyline has to be about Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger going down with injuries and how their teams will perform without them. Here are our picks on those games and more, with lines taken from Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.
Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel: 13-8; Stephen Douglas: 10-10; Brian Giuffra: 9-11; Bobby Burack: 9-11; Ryan Phillips: 9-11; Liam McKeone: 9-11.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Tennessee (-1) @ Jacksonville (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)
Giuffra: Titans 24, Jags 21
McKeone: Titans 20, Jags 10
Glasspiegel: Jags cover
Burack: Jags 24, Titans 17
Douglas: Titans cover
Phillips: Titans 24, Jaguars 17
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Miami @ Dallas (-21.5) (1:00 p.m., Fox)
Giuffra: Cowboys 35, Dolphins 21
McKeone: Cowboys 30, Dolphins 13
Glasspiegel: Cowboys cover
Burack: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 10
Douglas: Cowboys cover
Phillips: Dallas 45, Dolphins 17
Denver @ Green Bay (-7.5) (1:00 p.m., Fox)
Giuffra: Packers 27, Broncos 21
McKeone: Packers 24, Broncos 16
Glasspiegel: Packers cover
Burack: Packers 27, Broncos 14
Douglas: Denver wins
Phillips: Packers 31, Broncos 17
Atlanta @ Indianapolis (-2.5) (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Giuffra: Falcons 31, Colts 25
McKeone: Colts 24, Falcons 21
Glasspiegel: Colts cover
Burack: Falcons 21, Colts 20
Douglas: Colts cover
Phillips: Falcons 27, Colts 24
Baltimore @ Kansas City (-6.5) (1:00 p.m., CBS)
Giuffra: Chiefs 34, Ravens 28
McKeone: Chiefs 30, Ravens 28
Glasspiegel: Chiefs cover
Burack: Ravens 28, Chiefs 21
Douglas: Chiefs cover
Phillips: Chiefs 35, Ravens 28
Pittsburgh @ San Francisco (-7) (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Giuffra: 49ers 30, Steelers 21
McKeone: 49ers 27, Steelers 14
Glasspiegel: Steelers cover
Burack: Steelers 30, 49ers 21
Douglas: 49ers won but don’t cover
Phillips: 49ers 31, Steelers 21
Houston @ LA Chargers (-3) (4;25 p.m., CBS)
Giuffra: Texans 28, Chargers 27
McKeone: Texans 32, Chargers 28
Glasspiegel: Texans cover
Burack: Chargers 24, Texans 27
Douglas: Houston wins
Phillips: Texans 34, Chargers 31
New Orleans @ Seattle (-4.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)
Giuffra: Seahawks 27, Saints 17
McKeone: Seahawks 33, Saints 20
Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover
Burack: Seahawks 27, Saints 17
Douglas: Saints win
Phillips: Seahawks 27, Saints 21
LA Rams (-2) @ Cleveland (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Giuffra: Rams 31, Browns 28
McKeone: Rams 35, Browns 21
Glasspiegel: Rams cover
Burack: Rams 25, Browns 24
Douglas: Rams cover
Phillips: Rams 34, Browns 21
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Chicago (-4) @ Washington (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Giuffra: Bears 27, Redskins 14
McKeone: Bears 7, Redskins 3
Glasspiegel: Bears cover
Burack: Bears 21, Redskins 14
Douglas: Washington wins
Phillips: Bears 21, Redskins 14