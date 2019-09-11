NFL Week 2 Picks and Predictions By The Big Lead | Sep 11 2019

Well, I’m gonna be honest, Week 1 of NFL picks were not great from The Big Lead. We had a couple of winners and some losers. But of course, no excuses are acceptable. It’s time to get better and aspire to an above-.500 record like Ryan Glasspiegel and Stephen Douglas achieved. Nothing else is acceptable.

Vegas’ Week 2 odds and lines are out and we’re here to make our picks. The lines come from Westgate Superbook. Here are the season records and picks.

Season Record Brian Giuffra: 2-7; Ryan Glasspiegel: 5-4; Bobby Burack: 3-6; Ryan Phillips: 2-7; Liam McKeone: 3-6; Stephen Douglas: 5-4

NFL Week 2 Picks and Predictions

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5), 8:20 p.m.

McKeone: Panthers 30, Buccaneers 14

Glasspiegel: Panthers cover

Burack: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 17

Giuffra: Panthers 27, Bucs 14

Phillips: Panthers 31, Buccaneers 14

Douglas: Panthers cover

Sunday, Sept. 15

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5), 1:00 p.m.

McKeone: Ravens 31, Cardinals 20

Glasspiegel: Ravens cover

Burack: Cardinals 24, Ravens 20

Giuffra: Ravens 28, Cardinals 17

Phillips: Ravens 34, Cardinals 17

Douglas: Ravens win, but don’t cover

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.

McKeone: Chargers 27, Lions 24

Glasspiegel: Lions cover

Burack: Chargers 34, Lions 21

Giuffra: Chargers 28, Lions 23

Phillips: Chargers 28, Lions 24

Douglas: Chargers cover

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-2.5), 1:00 p.m.

McKeone: Vikings 34, Packers 31

Glasspiegel: Vikings cover

Burack: Packers 31, Vikings 20

Giuffra: Packers 27, Vikings 24

Phillips: Packers 34, Vikings 24

Douglas: Vikings win

New England Patriots (-18.5) at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m.

McKeone: Patriots 38, Dolphins 6

Glasspiegel: Pats cover

Burack: Patriots 41, Dolphins 13

Giuffra: Patriots 34, Dolphins 10

Phillips: Patriots 42, Dolphins 14

Douglas: Patriots and the over. It’s 2007 again.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4), 1:00 p.m.

McKeone: Seahawks 24, Steelers 14

Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover

Burack: Steelers 27, Seahawks 20

Giuffra: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21

Phillips: Seahawks 28, Steelers 13

Douglas: Steelers cover

Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Washington Redskins: 1:00 p.m.

McKeone: Cowboys 30, Redskins 27

Glasspiegel: Cowboys cover

Burack: Cowboys 34, Redskins 21

Giuffra: Cowboys 31, Redskins 21

Phillips: Cowboys 41, Redskins 17

Douglas: Cowboys cover

Chicago Bears (-1) at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

McKeone: Bears 13, Broncos 10

Glasspiegel: Bears win

Burack: Bears 34, Broncos 17

Giuffra: Bears 20, Broncos 14

Phillips: Bears 20, Broncos 13

Douglas: Bears cover

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3), 4:25 p.m.

McKeone: Saints 38, Rams 35

Glasspiegel: Rams cover

Burack: Rams 35, Saints, 24

Giuffra: Rams 31, Saints 30

Phillips: Rams 34, Saints 24

Douglas: Rams cover and the over

Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m.

McKeone: Falcons 34, Eagles 27

Glasspiegel: Eagles cover

Burack: Eagles 27, Falcons 20

Giuffra: Eagles 30, Falcons 28

Phillips: Eagles 34, Falcons 27

Douglas: Eagles

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland Browns (-3) at New York Jets: 8:15 p.m.

McKeone: Jets 21, Browns 17

Glasspiegel: Browns cover

Burack: Jets 24, Browns 14

Giuffra: Browns 24, Jets 20

Phillips: Browns 27, Jets 21

Douglas: Jets win