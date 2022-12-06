NFL Week 14 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
The Big Lead narrowly avoided disaster in Week 13 on the back of a strong batch of 1pm picks, going 7-8 to bring the overall record to 95-94. A dip below .500 looms but a strong finish to the year can make everyone forget the woes of the season. So let's get into the Week 14 set of predictions and picks against the spread.
RAIDERS (-5.5) over RAMS
John Wolford is not the long-term answer for a free-falling Rams team. He is also not the short-term answer. Cam Akers showed some resurgence in a moral victory against the Seattle Seahawks but the offensive ceiling for this team right now is simply too low to trust. Then there's the motivational factor, which is completely nonexistent. The Raiders are probably going to finish 9-8 and have no one to blame for their lack of playoffs but themselves. Oh well. Raiders 30, Rams 13
JETS (+9.5) over BILLS
Josh Allen is completely capable of putting up a blowout. The Jets are completely capable of making this a 60-minute game. We are very wary of the points. Call us cowards if you wish but you'll be calling us winners when it matters. Bills 28, Jets 20
BENGALS (-6) over BROWNS
Hmm. The best quarterback in the league against a rust-laden Deshaun Watson. Tough call here. Get those Cincy Super Bowl futures at a reasonable price before it's too late. Bengals 33, Browns 13
DALLAS (-17) over TEXANS
One of the largest lines of the NFL season provides the opportunity to live boldly and trust a Cowboys side that has been smoking fools. It won't be pleasant or comfortable. Nothing worthwhile ever is. That third Tony Pollard touchdown will be worth all the waiting and anguishing. Cowboys 34, Texans 7
LIONS (+1) over VIKINGS
In a stunning move, oddsmakers have shown proper respect and deference to a team that's won four of five and should have beaten Minnesota the last time. Jared Goff has a new lease on life and the defense has fixed myriad issues in a short period of time. What the hell is going on? Let's not question it but instead continue the lucrative tradition of picking the Fighting Dan Campbells each and every week. Lions 26, Vikings 21
TITANS (-3.5) over JAGUARS
Um. Throw all your 401K into this. Leverage the kids' college funds. This is a shockingly suspect line. What could go wrong? Derrick Henry is going to bloody the defense-optional Jags into submission by halftime. Titans 30, Jaguars 10
EAGLES (-7) over GIANTS
The Eagles are really freaking good, man. Tennessee isn't a team to be dismissed and still got whooped by Jalen Hurts. They can beat you in all sorts of ways, which is really what sets them apart from teams like the Giants. If Big Blue can't get the run game going Daniel Jones cannot win the game for them with the weapons at his disposal. New York needs to impose their will and ensure the game is played on their terms to secure wins. They won't be able to do that against Philly. Eagles 31, Giants 23
STEELERS (-2) over RAVENS
Your guess is as good as ours for this one. The line will probably swing wildly between now and Sunday as Lamar Jackson's knee injury is figured out. Either way, it's hard to feel good about the Ravens. Even when Jackson was healthy they struggled to put points on the board and Pittsburgh's defense showed up big-time last week. Baltimore simply does not have enough playmakers to punish the Steelers. Kenny Pickett isn't going to light up the scoreboard but he'll do enough to cover a two-point home spread. Steelers 17, Ravens 10
CHIEFS (-9) over BRONCOS
Thank god they flexed this one out of prime time. Chiefs 29, Broncos 13
BUCCANEERS (+3.5) over NINERS
Look, we aren't going to tell you the Bucs are good. Monday night's win against the Saints was a borderline miracle. But can we really sit here and tell you, reader, in good faith that we recommend betting against Tom Brady in favor of Brock Purdy? No. No, we can not. This will be ugly and Brady is going to have an awful day. Purdy will probably emerge victorious due to the far superior supporting cast he enjoys. But it's tough to see the Niners pulling away to the point that the Bucs won't cover. Niners 21, Bucs 18
SEAHAWKS (-3.5) over PANTHERS
The Seahawks needed a late touchdown drive to put away the Rams, which isn't that surprising when you consider Seattle had won exactly once in their previous six matchups with Sean McVay's unit. The Seahawks still boast an above-average offense and a defense that gets the job done. The Panthers have... none of that and will be starting Sam Darnold. Even with Kenneth Walker III's status up in the air this line feels wildly low for a game in Seattle. Take the points while they're here! Seahawks 30, Panthers 15
DOLPHINS (-3) over CHARGERS
The Dolphins losing to Brock Purdy is not a good look for any championship hopes that exist in South Beach. Tua Tagovailoa looked terrible. But it is no shame to get knocked around by arguably the league's best defense. The Chargers, meanwhile, let Davante Adams obliterate their secondary for 60 minutes. One shudders to think what Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are going to do to that same unit. Los Angeles will keep it close because Justin Herbert pulls rabbits out of hats on a weekly basis but not close enough to cover. Dolphins 34, Chargers 28
CARDINALS (+1) over PATRIOTS
This line is effectively a pick-em game between two teams in varying stages of disaster. So let's stick with what we know: the Patriots have always struggled to contain scrambling quarterbacks with Bill Belichick's preferred personnel and Matt Patricia has no earthly idea what the hell he is doing on the sideline. The Cardinals have an assortment of their own problems, including a fraying relationship between star QB and head coach, but those somehow seem less bad than New England's. Above all, the Cardinals are home underdogs and that's been a good play all year. Cardinals 24, Patriots 21