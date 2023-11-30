NFL Week 13 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Six Best Bets
Like Jackson Browne sang about, all good things come to an end and that includes our nice run of doling out winner after winner. A disastrous long Thanksgiving weekend started with a Detroit Lions' no-show and only got worse from there as we put a pathetic 2-4 record into the universe. The good news, if there is any, is that we remain in the black for the season at 38-34. Pressure has never been higher to get things turned around and we feel our seats getting hot. With that in mind, here are our carefully considered picks for Week 13.
STEELERS (-5.5) over CARDINALS
We're growing to love this Steelers team because there's a legitimate shot that they are not particularly good but will probably end up with 11 wins and give a much more talented team a dogfight in the playoff. Arizona showed brief signs of life upon Kyler Murray's return but then got absolutely blasted by the Rams last weekend. They have precious little to play for and will face one of the better defense playing for everything. Sure, Kenny Pickett is never going to light up the scoreboard but it's really hard for us to imagine this one being competitive. Steelers 23, Cardinals 10
PACKERS (+6) over CHIEFS
Hey, have you noticed that Jordan Love is pretty good? Have you noticed that the Packers have rebounded from a rough start to position themselves for a playoff push? Have you noticed that Patrick Mahomes and Co. have been starting slow and looking somewhat human, especially on the road? Six points is a lot for a competent home team with a chance for signature win. Sprinkling a little on the moneyline as well doesn't seem crazy. Packers 27, Chiefs 24
COWBOYS (-9) over SEAHAWKS
Dallas has been dominating on both sides of the ball and putting up a ton of points. Seattle has been in a freefall. It's a short week and that means current momentum will continue in a laugher. On a somewhat related note, how many stories do we have to read about Al Michaels responding to critics of his performance on Thursday Night Football? Getting a bit ridiculous. Cowboys 35, Seahawks 17
CHARGERS (-4.5) over PATRIOTS
The Patriots are a laughingstock and the only reason the line is this low is that Brandon Staley is, too. But it is impossible to overstate how bad the Pats are overall. In relation to this game, while New England's offense put on a show only the Disgusting Brothers could love against the Giants last week, their defense was a disaster as well. Nobody noticed because Tommy DeVito was playing quarterback but Justin Herbert is certainly going to figure it out. Decent chance Los Angeles drops 40. Chargers 37, Patriots 12
TEXANS (-3.5) over BRONCOS
The CJ Stroud magic may have run out against the Jaguars last week with that doink off the crossbar. The Broncos love to win grimy and their defense has played like a top-10 unit in recent weeks. But if we're betting on which team falls back to Earth this week, we're leaning Denver. The offense hasn't actually played all that well during their five-game win streak; it just feels that way because they've been average, a level Russell Wilson has struggled to reach in his new uniform for over a year. Houston plays with the youthful exuberance of a team that has nothing to lose. We'll take the home side in a competitive matchup. Texans 27, Broncos 20
49ERS (-3) over EAGLES
It might be insanity to take the favored road team against the best team in the NFL record-wise. If that's true, call us crazy. The Eagles are obviously a great team who will seize even the slightest glimmer of an opportunity to win a football game but they've gotten into a habit of putting themselves behind the eight-ball. The 49ers, conversely, are fond of blowing the game open as soon as possible and ensuring it stays that way. They also have the added drive of not only wanting but needing to prove something against the same Philly team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year. Above all, though, this just feels like the week the Eagles' mistakes catch up with them and San Francisco is too good to not take advantage. 49ers 31, Eagles 23