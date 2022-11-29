3 Stats to Keep in Mind When Betting on NFL Week 13
Week 13 of the NFL season quickly approaches. If you're interested in gambling on this week's slate of games, here are a few stats to keep in mind as you're placing your bets. We hope for you, reader, that they will aid you in your quest to place successful bets. And if you'd like to hear more thoughts on this subject matter, check out our weekly NFL picks posted each Tuesday of the season.
The Chiefs and Bengals Hit Over 50 Points in Two 2021 Games
The Chiefs will visit Cincinnati to face the Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch that will surely be one for the ages. Of note here -- the teams met twice in 2021, including in the playoffs, and both games went past the 50-point total mark (34-31 on January 2, 27-24 on January 22). Last week's slate was full of low-scoring games but this will not have the same energy.
Josh Allen Hasn't Thrown an Interception Against the Patriots in Two Years
Josh Allen is in the midst of a bit of a weird streak of throwing really, really, really dumb interceptions against lesser opponents. That over on his INT total will look very tasty against a pretty good Patriots defense this Thursday night. But beware! Allen, for all of his reckless tendencies and Bill Belichick's conniving schemes, has not thrown a pick against New England's defense since November 2020.
Justin Herbert Owns the Raiders
Justin Herbert will visit Los Angeles to face the Raiders for the sixth time in his career and he has destroyed them in each of those opportunities. Herbert averages 304 yards and 2.6 touchdowns per game against Las Vegas. Over five games he's totaled 1,524 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only one pick. He's only 3-2, so be careful with moneyline action here, but Herbert props are likely to hit because, for whatever reason, the young gun balls out against the silver and black.