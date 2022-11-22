3 Stats to Keep in Mind When Betting on NFL Week 12
Week 12 of the NFL season quickly approaches. If you're interested in gambling on this week's slate of games, here are a few stats to keep in mind as you're placing your bets. We hope for you, reader, that they will aid you in your quest to place successful bets. And if you'd like to hear more thoughts on this subject matter, check out our weekly NFL picks posted each Tuesday of the season.
Daniel Jones Has Thrown For Zero Touchdowns in the Last Two Games Against the Cowboys
Daniel Jones has always been an iffy thrower of the football, which is a bit tough for a quarterback but the Giants have created a winning formula this year by not relying too much on their signal-caller. Jones has only thrown nine TDs in 10 games this season, and relevant to our purposes for this article, he has managed zero TDs against this version of the Cowboys' defense in the last two outings going back to 2021. So we'd avoid any TD props for Jones this week.
The Ravens Have Won Four Road Games This Year
The Ravens are maddeningly inconsistent this season but one thing they've done well is win on the road, and they usually win big. Three of their four road wins on the season have come by at least 11 points. They face a Jaguars team this Sunday that has struggled to defend homefield (2-3 at TIAA Bank Field this year) so if you're looking for a road team to bet on, the Ravens seem unfazed by hostile crowds. With the line currently at -4 in favor of Baltimore, it's a tempting proposition indeed.
The Lions Have Lost Five Straight Thanksgiving Day Games
The Lions always play on Thanksgiving but the last few years have been real rough for Motor City fans. Detroit has dropped their last five contests and have only won six games this century on Turkey Day. They do not have an easy draw this year, either, with the Bills returning to Ford Field for a second helping after taking down the Browns without much trouble this past week. Should you be interested in some moneyline action, this is a good game to look to-- but be careful of the spread as the Lions haven't been this feisty since Matthew Stafford was launching bombs to Calvin Johnson.