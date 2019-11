NFL Week 11 Picks and Predictions By The Big Lead | Nov 13 2019 Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Who's ready to make some money? If you've been following The Big Lead team all season, you should be in the positive. That's because all of our panel members are at or above .500 now, except Liam McKeone, who did have a 5-4-1 performance in Week 10. Brian Giuffra and Bobby Burack were also were above .500 last week, while Stephen Douglas led the way at 6-3-1. Ryan Glasspiegel and Ryan Phillips went 4-5-1. Here's who we like in Week 12 based on spreads taken from Westgate Sportsbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Ryan Glasspiegel 53-45-1; Stephen Douglas 52-46-1; Bobby Burack 51-46-1; Brian Giuffra 46-42-1; Ryan Phillips 49-49-1; Liam McKeone 40-58-1.

Steelers at Browns (-3)

Giuffra: Steelers 27, Browns 21

Douglas: Browns cover

McKeone: Steelers 20, Browns 17

Phillips: Steelers 24, Browns 21

Glasspiegel: Steelers cover.

Burack: Steelers 21, Browns 20

Saints (-5.5) at Buccaneers

Giuffra: Saints 31, Bucs 24

Douglas: Bucs win

McKeone: Saints 38, Bucs 27

Phillips: Saints 34, Bucs 28

Glasspiegel: Saints cover.

Burack: Saints 34, Bucs 24

Jaguars at Colts (-3)

Giuffra: Jags 27, Colts 24

Douglas: Colts cover

McKeone: Jags 21, Colts 17

Phillips: Colts 27, Jags 21

Glasspiegel: Jags cover.

Burack: Colts 28, Jags 23

Bills (-5.5) at Dolphins

Giuffra: Bills 30, Dolphins 10

Douglas Bills cover

McKeone: Bills 23, Dolphins 10

Phillips: Bills 18, Dolphins 10

Glasspiegel: Dolphins cover.

Burack: Bills 21, Dolphins 10

Texans at Ravens (-4)

Giuffra: Texans 30, Ravens 28

Douglas: Ravens cover

McKeone: Texans 35, Ravens 31

Texans 35, Ravens 34

Glasspiegel: Ravens cover.

Burack: Texans 34, Ravens 28

Broncos at Vikings (-10.5)

Giuffra: Vikings 30, Broncos 17

Douglas: Vikings win, but don't cover

McKeone: Vikings 31, Broncos 10

Phillips: Vikings 27, Broncos 21

Glasspiegel: Vikings cover.

Burack: Vikings 30, Broncos 13

Patriots (-3.5) at Eagles

Giuffra: Patriots 28, Eagles 21

Douglas: Eagles win

McKeone: Patriots 30, Eagles 28

Phillips: Patriots 31, Eagles 28

Glasspiegel: Eagles cover.

Burack: Patriots 42, Eagles 21

Cardinals at 49ers (-11.5)

Giuffra: 49ers 27, Cardinals 20

Douglas: Cardinals cover

McKeone: 49ers 33, Cardinals 24

Phillips: 49ers 35, Cardinals 28

Glasspiegel: Cardinals cover.

Burack: 49ers 20, Cardinals 17

Bears at Rams (-6.5)

Giuffra: Rams 24, Bears 17

Douglas: Bears win

McKeone: Bears 20, Rams 16

Phillips: Rams 24, Bears 21

Glasspiegel: Bears cover.

Burack: Bears 24, Rams 20

Chiefs (-4) at Chargers

Giuffra: Chiefs 31, Chargers 21

Douglas: Chiefs cover

McKeone: Chiefs 37, Chargers 31

Phillips: Chiefs 34, Chargers 27

Glasspiegel: Chargers cover.

Burack: Chargers 33, Chiefs 30