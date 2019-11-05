NFL Week 10 Picks and Predictions By The Big Lead | Nov 06 2019 Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Week 10 in the NFL is here and with it a fresh set of showdowns sure to entertain, highlighted by an NFC West battle between the undefeated 49ers and impressive Seahawks and two NFL playoff hopefuls in the Cowboys and Vikings.

There were some big upsets in Week 9, but despite the unpredictability, The Big Lead team kept it solid for the most part, with Brian and Stephen going 6-4, Glass and Bobby going 5-5 and Liam and Ryan finishing under .500. Our season records remain positive overall, and here are our picks for Week 10, with lines being taken from the Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.

Season Records: Ryan Glasspiegel: 49-40; Bobby Burack: 46-43; Stephen Douglas: 46-43; Brian Giuffra: 41-38; Ryan Phillips 45-44; Liam McKeone 35-54

Chargers (-1) at Raiders

Giuffra: Chargers 27, Raiders 21

McKeone: Raiders 27, Chargers 24

Glasspiegel: Raiders cover.

Douglas: Raiders

Phillips: Raiders 24, Chargers 21

Burack: Raiders 21, Chargers 20

Chiefs (-4) at Titans

Giuffra: Chiefs 31, Titans 20

McKeone: Chiefs 27, Bills 17

Glasspiegel: Titans cover.

Douglas: Titans win

Phillips: Chiefs 28, Titans 27

Burack: Titans 24, Chiefs 20

Bills at Browns (-3)

Giuffra: Bills 24, Browns 17

McKeone: Bills 20, Browns 14

Glasspiegel: Bills cover.

Douglas: Bills win

Phillips: Bills 27, Browns 24

Burack: Browns 28, Bills 20

Falcons at Saints (-13)

Giuffra: Saints 30, Falcons 21

McKeone: Saints 34, Falcons 17

Glasspiegel: Saints cover.

Douglas: Saints cover

Phillips: Saints 38, Falcons 24

Burack: Falcons 30, Falcons 28

Giants (-2) at Jets

Giuffra: Giants 24, Jets 20

McKeone: Giants 13, Jets 10

Glasspiegel: Giants cover.

Douglas: Giants cover

Phillips: Giants 21, Jets 17

Burack: Giants 17, Jets 14

Panthers at Packers (-4.5)

Giuffra: Packers 28, Panthers 20

McKeone: Packers 31, Panthers 20

Glasspiegel: Panthers cover.

Douglas: Packers cover

Phillips: Packers 35, Panthers 28

Lions at Bears (-3)

Giuffra: Bears 24, Lions 20

McKeone: Lions 17, Bears 14

Glasspiegel: Lions cover.

Douglas: Bears cover

Phillips: Lions 21, Bears 17

Burack: Lions 23, Bears 17

Rams (-4) at Steelers

Giuffra: Rams 31, Steelers 21

McKeone: Rams 24, Steelers 21

Glasspiegel: Steelers cover.

Douglas: Rams cover

Phillips: Rams 31, Steelers 24

Burack: Rams 34, Steelers 21

Vikings at Cowboys (-3)

Giuffra: Vikings 27, Cowboys 26

McKeone: Vikings 24, Cowboys 23

Glasspiegel: Cowboys cover.

Douglas: Vikings win

Phillips: Cowboys 34, Vikings 28

Burack: Vikings 33, Cowboys 24

Seahawks at 49ers (-6.5)

Giuffra: Seahawks 30, 49ers 28

McKeone: 49ers 31, Seahawks 27

Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover.

Douglas: Seahawks win

Phillips: Seahawks 31, 49ers 30

Burack: Seahawks 28, 49ers 24