NFL Week 10 Picks and Predictions
By The Big Lead | Nov 06 2019
Week 10 in the NFL is here and with it a fresh set of showdowns sure to entertain, highlighted by an NFC West battle between the undefeated 49ers and impressive Seahawks and two NFL playoff hopefuls in the Cowboys and Vikings.
There were some big upsets in Week 9, but despite the unpredictability, The Big Lead team kept it solid for the most part, with Brian and Stephen going 6-4, Glass and Bobby going 5-5 and Liam and Ryan finishing under .500. Our season records remain positive overall, and here are our picks for Week 10, with lines being taken from the Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.
Season Records: Ryan Glasspiegel: 49-40; Bobby Burack: 46-43; Stephen Douglas: 46-43; Brian Giuffra: 41-38; Ryan Phillips 45-44; Liam McKeone 35-54
Chargers (-1) at Raiders
Giuffra: Chargers 27, Raiders 21
McKeone: Raiders 27, Chargers 24
Glasspiegel: Raiders cover.
Douglas: Raiders
Phillips: Raiders 24, Chargers 21
Burack: Raiders 21, Chargers 20
Chiefs (-4) at Titans
Giuffra: Chiefs 31, Titans 20
McKeone: Chiefs 27, Bills 17
Glasspiegel: Titans cover.
Douglas: Titans win
Phillips: Chiefs 28, Titans 27
Burack: Titans 24, Chiefs 20
Bills at Browns (-3)
Giuffra: Bills 24, Browns 17
McKeone: Bills 20, Browns 14
Glasspiegel: Bills cover.
Douglas: Bills win
Phillips: Bills 27, Browns 24
Burack: Browns 28, Bills 20
Falcons at Saints (-13)
Giuffra: Saints 30, Falcons 21
McKeone: Saints 34, Falcons 17
Glasspiegel: Saints cover.
Douglas: Saints cover
Phillips: Saints 38, Falcons 24
Burack: Falcons 30, Falcons 28
Giants (-2) at Jets
Giuffra: Giants 24, Jets 20
McKeone: Giants 13, Jets 10
Glasspiegel: Giants cover.
Douglas: Giants cover
Phillips: Giants 21, Jets 17
Burack: Giants 17, Jets 14
Panthers at Packers (-4.5)
Giuffra: Packers 28, Panthers 20
McKeone: Packers 31, Panthers 20
Glasspiegel: Panthers cover.
Douglas: Packers cover
Phillips: Packers 35, Panthers 28
Lions at Bears (-3)
Giuffra: Bears 24, Lions 20
McKeone: Lions 17, Bears 14
Glasspiegel: Lions cover.
Douglas: Bears cover
Phillips: Lions 21, Bears 17
Burack: Lions 23, Bears 17
Rams (-4) at Steelers
Giuffra: Rams 31, Steelers 21
McKeone: Rams 24, Steelers 21
Glasspiegel: Steelers cover.
Douglas: Rams cover
Phillips: Rams 31, Steelers 24
Burack: Rams 34, Steelers 21
Vikings at Cowboys (-3)
Giuffra: Vikings 27, Cowboys 26
McKeone: Vikings 24, Cowboys 23
Glasspiegel: Cowboys cover.
Douglas: Vikings win
Phillips: Cowboys 34, Vikings 28
Burack: Vikings 33, Cowboys 24
Seahawks at 49ers (-6.5)
Giuffra: Seahawks 30, 49ers 28
McKeone: 49ers 31, Seahawks 27
Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover.
Douglas: Seahawks win
Phillips: Seahawks 31, 49ers 30
Burack: Seahawks 28, 49ers 24