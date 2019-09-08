NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions
By The Big Lead | Sep 08 2019
The NFL is back and so too are NFL picks and predictions. We’ve got six staff members making picks from the 10 best/most interesting games every week based on the spreads we’ll get from Westgate Superbook and we will tally the results on a running basis so you’re only following the best advice (or riding the hot hand).
Some have made full predictions while others are only making picks based on the spread. Regardless, we’re all trying to win the season-long contest and crown ourselves the best at NFL expert predictions. Here are NFL Picks and Predictions for Week 1.
Thursday, Sept. 8:
Green Bay @ Chicago (-3), 8:20 PM
Brian Giuffra. Packers 31, Bears 24
Ryan Glasspiegel: Packers
Bobby Burack: Bears
Ryan Phillips: Bears
Liam McKeone: Packers 24, Bears 20
Stephen Douglas: Bears push
Sunday, Sept. 8:
Tennessee @ Cleveland (-5.5), 1:00 PM
Brian Giuffra: Browns 30, Titans 21
Ryan Glasspiegel: Browns
Bobby Burack: Titans
Ryan Phillips: Browns
Liam McKeone: Browns 27, Titans 17
Stephen Douglas: Browns win, Titans cover
Atlanta @ Minnesota (-4), 1:00 PM
Brian Giuffra: Falcons 27, Vikings 24
Ryan Glasspiegel: Falcons
Bobby Burack: Vikings
Ryan Phillips: Falcons
Liam McKeone: Falcons 35, Vikings 24
Stephen Douglas: Falcons win
L.A. Rams (-3) @ Carolina, 1:00 PM
Brian Giuffra: Rams 31, Panthers 20
Ryan Glasspiegel: Panthers
Bobby Burack: Rams
Ryan Phillips: Rams
Liam McKeone: Rams 33, Panthers 20
Stephen Douglas: Rams cover
Kansas City (-4) @ Jacksonville, 1:00 PM
Brian Giuffra: Chiefs 35, Jags 28
Ryan Glasspiegel: Chiefs
Bobby Burack: Jaguars
Ryan Phillips: Chiefs
Liam McKeone: Chiefs 38, Jags 17
Stephen Douglas: Chief cover by a lot
Indianapolis @ L.A. Chargers (-6.5), 4:05 PM
Brian Giuffra: Chargers 27, Colts 16
Ryan Glasspiegel: Colts
Bobby Burack: Chargers
Ryan Phillips: Chargers
Liam McKeone: Chargers 30, Colts 10
Stephen Douglas: Chargers win, Colts cover
N.Y. Giants @ Dallas (-7), 4:25 PM
Brian Giuffra: Cowboys 20, Giants 17
Ryan Glasspiegel: Giants
Bobby Burack: Giants
Ryan Phillips: Cowboys
Liam McKeone: Cowboys 23, Giants 17
Stephen Douglas: Cowboys cover
Pittsburgh @ New England (-6), 8:20 PM
Brian Giuffra: Patriots 20, Steelers 17
Ryan Glasspiegel: Steelers
Bobby Burack: Patriots
Ryan Phillips: Steelers
Liam McKeone: Patriots 24, Steelers 21
Stephen Douglas: Patriots cover
Monday, Sept. 8:
Houston @ New Orleans (-7), 7:10 PM
Brian Giuffra: Saints 31, Texans 21
Ryan Glasspiegel: Texans
Bobby Burack: Saints
Ryan Phillips: Saints
Liam McKeone: Saints 28, Texans 27
Stephen Douglas: Saints cover
Denver @ Oakland (PK), 10:20 PM
Brian Giuffra: Broncos 24, Raiders 13
Ryan Glasspiegel: Raiders
Bobby Burack: Broncos
Ryan Phillips: Broncos
Liam McKeone: Broncos 20, Raiders 13
Stephen Douglas: Broncos