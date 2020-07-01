Signing a Waiver to Attend an NFL Game is Foolish
By Brian Giuffra | Jul 01 2020
According to Dan Kaplan of The Athletic, the NFL is considering the idea of requiring fans who attend games this upcoming season to sign a waiver that would protect the NFL from any litigation if said fans contracted COVID-19 while at the game and. The point is, the NFL wants fans in the stands because of money but doesn't want to be held liable because of money.
From the NFL's side, that makes sense. It's a corporation. Corporations are built on the almighty dollar. Humans are not. We are built of flesh and bone. It's sensitive. It's susceptible. And it damn sure doesn't need to be at a stadium to enjoy football anymore.
Now, I want to make it perfectly clear I don't think the NFL should be held liable in this situation. If you purchase a ticket to go see an NFL game during a global pandemic, that decision is on you. You shouldn't be able to sue. You knew the risks, you were willing to take them. The consequences are the result of your decision making, not the NFL. But still, signing a waiver to attend a game tells you everything you need to know about the risks. They're high and will remain so until there's a vaccine that can be widely distributed.
At this point in our illustrious history, we have evolved to where attending sporting events isn't necessary. It's fun. It's entertaining. It's invigorating. But it's not the 1950s when seeing a team play was much different than listening on the radio or reading about it in the newspaper the next day. In most cases nowadays, you get a better view from an HD TV than a seat in Row 22 of Section 305. Plus the beer is cheaper outside the stadium.
Besides, do you think the game-day experience at an NFL game is going to be electric with the stadium at 30 percent capacity? Neither do I.
There's a long time between now and NFL kickoff. Hopefully a vaccine is created and distributed by then. But if it's not and we're seeing a second spike, going to an NFL game holds absolutely zero value to anyone other than the NFL.