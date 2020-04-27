Remaining Undrafted Free Agent QBs Feature Three Big-Name Players
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 27 2020
There's only so many roster spots available in the NFL. Depending on what position you play, there are even fewer opportunities. For many quarterback prospects, that harsh reality initially hits hard after the draft has finished and your name wasn't called, but it hits even harder when the remaining undrafted free agents start signing and you don't get a call.
Such is the reality for some prominent college football quarterbacks who fans will recognize as leaders for their school, but who NFL GMs and coaches have thus far declined to give an opportunity. Why they haven't signed only those decision-makers know, but I was surprised to see these three QBs are still in the UDFA category.
Undrafted Free Agent Quarterbacks
Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan
Patterson was in the spotlight at Michigan for two years, starting at quarterback for the Wolverines and leading them to some big wins along the way. He had the best game of his career against rival Michigan State (384 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) this year, but looked bad against Ohio State and Alabama to finish the season. He was invited to the combine and played in the Senior Bowl, but his size (6-2, 202 pounds) is an issue and so is his arm strength. Still, it's a bit of a surprise no one has taken a chance on him yet.
Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri
If Kelly Bryant, Missouri doesn't seem right to you, it's because you probably remember him more as Kelly Bryant, Clemson. Bryant was the Tigers' starting QB in 2017 and played in the College Football Semifinals that year. The next year, a season in which Clemson won the national championship, he actually started at the beginning of the season before a guy named Trevor Lawrence took over the starting gig. Bryant and Clemson had a messy breakup, he wound up at Missouri and didn't do much of note once there. We'll see if an NFL team gives him a chance as a developmental quarterback who once played on the biggest stage of college football.
Tom Flacco, QB, Towson
Like his Super Bowl MVP brother Joe, Tom played at a smaller football program in college, spending two years as the starter for FCS Towson after his brother played at Delaware. Unlike his big bro, he's a lot smaller and that seems to be a big issue. Joe Flacco is 6-6, 245 pounds. Tom is 6-1, 205. While shorter quarterbacks can succeed in the NFL (RE: Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield), UDFA need to jump off the page in some regard and Tom simply hasn't done that for a team yet.