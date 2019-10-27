Biggest NFL Trade Rumors Ahead of the Deadline
By Bobby Burack | Oct 29 2019
It's been a busy year for NFL trades thus far and it isn't over yet. The 2019 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29. Rumors have been swirling all weekend, and here at The Big Lead, we will updating you with the latest from now until the deadline hits.
Here is what we know right now:
The Cardinals are receiving offers for Patrick Peterson.
The Cleveland Browns are seeking help on the offensive line.
The Rams are open to dealing Aqib Talib.
Teams are calling Houston about DeAndre Hopkins.
The Bengals will not be trading away A.J. Green.
Darius Slay is a name to watch before Tuesday.
The market for Melvin Gordon is heating up.
Kenyan Drake trade in the works?
Aqib Talib traded to the Dolphins.
More team than just the Cowboys are calling on Jamal Adams.
Jamal Adams wants to be a Cowboy.
At least 6 teams have called about Chris Harris.
*This post is updating.