Biggest NFL Trade Rumors Ahead of the Deadline By Bobby Burack | Oct 29 2019 Steven Ryan/Getty Images

It's been a busy year for NFL trades thus far and it isn't over yet. The 2019 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29. Rumors have been swirling all weekend, and here at The Big Lead, we will updating you with the latest from now until the deadline hits.

Here is what we know right now:

The Cardinals are receiving offers for Patrick Peterson.

Cardinals have been offered a first-round pick and maybe more for CB Patrick Peterson, but they continue to refuse to deal him https://t.co/Fd1j19XQxk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 27, 2019

The Cleveland Browns are seeking help on the offensive line.

Sources: Browns seek help at OT while Jets get calls as trade deadline approaches.https://t.co/gGtyThPeby — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019

The Rams are open to dealing Aqib Talib.

Sources: Rams open to dealing Aqib Talib, other veterans to free up payroll to try to pay Jalen Ramsey.https://t.co/2SiUkIs3Yn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019

Teams are calling Houston about DeAndre Hopkins.

Tho he’s NOT on the trade block teams have called Texans about Deandre Hopkins and will call again about him this week before deadline hoping to swing for the fences. Would take an awful lot — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 27, 2019

The Bengals will not be trading away A.J. Green.

Acknowledging that he means a ton to the franchise and is currently hurt, the fact that the rebuilding and 0-7 Bengals have no interest in trading 31-year old A.J. Green in the final year of his deal when teams are paying premium prices for WRs is still so confusing. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 27, 2019

Darius Slay is a name to watch before Tuesday.

Here’s another name that bears watching as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches: Lions’ CB Darius Slay, per league sources. Lions have gotten calls about Slay, though it would take a lot to pry him out of Detroit. But if there’s a CB-needy team out there, Slay will draw interest. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019

The market for Melvin Gordon is heating up.

From the @NFLGameDay Notebook: Expect the market for #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon to be active this week, as teams eye RB help. LAC will still ask a lot. pic.twitter.com/8UWsv2FNd4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

Kenyan Drake trade in the works?

Aqib Talib traded to the Dolphins.

Trade: Rams are trading CB Aqib Talib AND a fifth-round pick to Miami for a future pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019

More team than just the Cowboys are calling on Jamal Adams.

Cowboys (As reported just now by @RapSheet ) not the only team in playoff contention calling on Jamal Adams.



Fun two hours ahead. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 29, 2019

Jamal Adams wants to be a Cowboy.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark said Jets’ S Jamal Adams would like to go home to Texas and play for the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019

At least 6 teams have called about Chris Harris.

I'm told at least 6 teams have called inquiring about #Broncos CB Chris Harris, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 29, 2019

*This post is updating.

The Jets do not plan to trade Le'Veon Bell.

Barring a last-hour change, the Jets don’t plan to trade RB Le’Veon Bell before today’s 4 pm deadline, per source. Jets received calls, but not enough interest to make a deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019

The Broncos aren't planning to send out Von Miller.