Winners of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed and it was as active as any in recent memory. Here's our look at the biggest winners from the deadline.
Minnesota Vikings
I love the addition of T.J. Hockenson for the Vikings. With Irv Smith Jr. hurt, Minnesota needed a tight end. Hockenson is a big upgrade. Now the Vikes boast a loaded offense featuring Hockenson, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Hockenson is averaging 15.2 yards per catch this season, but Jared Goff doesn't get him the ball enough (26 catches). That should change with Kirk Cousins throwing to him.
I also love the price here. Minnesota gets Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder while giving up a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder. So basically they got Hockenson for a second-round pick.
Buffalo Bills
The rich got richer on Tuesday. The Bills needed to find a versatile running back to add punch to their offense, and they found him by landing Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. Hines has 235 receptions during his five NFL seasons and only has 300 career carries. He ranks fifth among all NFL running backs with 1,725 yards since 2018. He'll be an excellent complement to Devin Singletary out of the backfield.
To land Hines, the Bills gave up Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder. Moss had become expendable and Hines fits the offense better. Love this deal.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars took advantage of a depressed asset and pounced, buying low on a suspended wideout. Calvin Ridley was outstanding during his last full season in 2020. The 27-year-old had 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He stepped away from the NFL in 2021 to address his mental health before getting suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on games. The Jaguars will get him for the 2023 season for $11.1 million before he hits free agency.
The cost of this deal was laughably low. The Jags sent a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional fourth-rounder (that can become a second- or third-rounder) in 2024 to the Falcons for Ridley. It felt like Atlanta was never bringing Ridley back and his value has never been lower. Good on the Jaguars for this low-risk move.