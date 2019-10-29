Biggest Losers From the NFL Trade Deadline By Ryan Phillips | Oct 29 2019 Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL trade deadline has passed and it was a complete dud. Here's our look at the losers from the day.

All of us

What a huge waste of time. Yet again in NFL trade deadline day we get a ton of speculation and nothing that sizzles. We had one measly trade on Tuesday, as the Rams shipped an impending free agent current on injured reserve (Aqib Talib) and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round pick in 2022. I guess you could stretch it and include Leonard Williams going from the Jets to the Giants in there from yesterday, but still, what a dud of a day.

Experts need to stop making the NFL trade deadline a thing.

Jamal Adams

Adams desperately wanted to return home to Texas and play for the Cowboys, but despite tons of rumors, he wound up sticking with the lowly Jets, who didn't get their price demands met. New Jets general manager Joe Douglas is likely to try and move Adams in the offseason, but for now the All-Pro safety is stuck on a team going nowhere.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers wanted to move Melvin Gordon just to get something in exchange for him as he's due to hit free agency this offseason. They didn't get it done and also failed to improve the huge holes in their roster up the middle.

O.J. Howard

O.J. Howard was another hot name at the deadline. The wildly-talented tight end and former first-round pick has had his talents wasted on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could thrive elsewhere. Despite some late-emerging rumors he was not moved.

It's a shame, because Howard has loads of potential, but in his third NFL season he has just 13 receptions, 176 yards and no touchdowns in six games this year. Hell, he's only been targeted 18 times. That's downright criminal. The Alabama product needs a new home. He didn't find one on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles desperately needed to fix their porous secondary at the deadline and ultimately failed to do so. They reportedly engaged the Broncos about cornerback Chris Harris, but nothing came of it. It was a lost deadline in Philly.