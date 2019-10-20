Five Potential NFL Trade Deadline Candidates By William Pitts | Oct 20 2019 Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The NFL trade deadline is just ten days away, and general managers are sweating away at the phones trying to reach the deal that will raise their teams to the next level. Here are five players that more than one team has their eyes on.

5. Kenyan Drake (RB - Miami Dolphins)

Reportedly, the Dolphins are looking to deal Drake if "the right offer" presents itself. The 0-6 Dolphins have already stripped down their team to the bone, so one more trade probably won't hurt that much more. The former Alabama running back flashed his potential in the 2017 season, rushing for 644 yards and 4.8 yards per carry in only six starts, but found himself under-utilized in Adam Gase's offense. Drake could be a great asset to a team looking to diversify its offensive attack.

4. A.J. Green (WR - Cincinnati Bengals)

The Bengals have gone on record stating that they were not planning on trading Green. However, that's exactly what the Jaguars said about Jalen Ramsey, and that turned out not to be the case, so don't rule out a Green trade, especially in the middle of a hopelessly lost Bengals season. Green's athleticism - though on the decline - is perfect for a team looking to upgrade at receiver, and the Bengals could find it best at this stage to move on and get what they can for their best player.

3. Josh Rosen (QB - Miami Dolphins)

At the last moment, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores swerved away from Rosen and toward Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Fins' quarterback going forward, putting this young gun's career in limbo. Fortunately, the Dolphins are holding the NFL's biggest fire sale, and everything must go, so Rosen might find a new home in a league where even a half-decent quarterback is becoming harder to find than a gold-plated copy of Nintendo World Championship.

2. Mohamed Sanu (WR - Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the deepest receiving corps in all of football, which has pushed the versatile Sanu to the bottom of the depth chart as an occasional slot receiver. The Falcons' aerial attack makes it all the more baffling that they've stumbled so badly out of the gate (wait, can falcons stumble?), but at least Atlanta can parlay this depth into a trade chip to improve their many other deficiencies, such as their crumbling offensive line.

1. Emmanuel Sanders (WR - Denver Broncos)

As this list has shown, the market for NFL wide receivers is hot. Teams are desperate to upgrade - so desperate, in fact, that some have even considered giving Antonio Brown another chance. Really.

The biggest prize in the trade market is Sanders, one of only four players left on the Broncos from their Super Bowl 50 victory - which has to seem like such a long time ago to Denver fans suffering through this season. Sanders is suffering the brunt of it, and it's clear he would welcome a trade; after a gut-wrenching loss to the Packers, he said the Broncos were "living in a world of suck". While limited by injuries in 2017 and 2018, he has caught at least fifty passes in six of the last seven seasons and is on track to do so again in 2019.