NFL Top 100 Rankings Have One Glaring Top 10 Omission
By Joe Lago
Rankings are designed to spotlight the best (or worst). They are created to be debated.
This week, the NFL has been gradually revealing its Top 100 player rankings for the 2024 season. The order of the top 10 was set to be unveiled Friday night on the NFL Network. (Hey, everything can be turned into a show these days.)
To build the anticipation of who is ranked No. 1, the league released the top 10 players in alphabetical order on Thursday.
Let's do a roll call.
Maxx Crosby, arguably the league's most feared edge rusher? Check.
Christian McCaffrey, the game's most dynamic running back? Check.
Patrick Mahomes ... because he's Patrick Mahomes? Check
Myles Garrett, Tyreek Hill, Lamar Jackson, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce, T.J. Watt, Trent Williams? All checked and accounted for.
Wait, where's Josh Allen?
Surprisingly, Allen was not included in the top 10 but deemed to be the league's 12th-best player. Last year, he was ranked eighth. Only four players were returnees to this year's top 10 — Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and Jones.
While Allen's Buffalo Bills did not live up to Super Bowl expectations, they still finished 11-6 and won the AFC East. Once again, Allen was at the heart of the team's success, leading the league in total touchdowns with 44 and earning the only other first-place vote in MVP voting behind Jackson.
In the NFL's ranking of players No. 20 through No. 11, Allen was described as "simply a touchdown machine" and "likely responsible for the healthy folding table market in the greater Buffalo area," a nod to Bills fans' tailgate ritual of leaping onto said tables with great glee.
We're not condoning violence or injury, but Bills Mafia may feel compelled to smash many inanimate objects over Allen not being included in the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 this year. Just a hunch. But remember, people: Rankings were created to be debated.