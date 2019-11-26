Thanksgiving NFL TV Schedule and How to Stream By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 26 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Thanksgiving is a great holiday. Food, football, and family. An underrated part of it is that even when it's all over you get leftover turkey sandwiches and three more days of wall-to-wall sports to watch and bet on.

Here is the schedule of NFL games on Thanksgiving, so you know to plan accordingly:

12:30 ET - Bears @ Lions - FOX

4:30 ET - Bills @ Cowboys - CBS

8:20 ET - Saints @ Falcons - NBC

Of these games, Bills @ Cowboys has the most intrigue from the perspective of both teams being in the playoff hunt. The Bears do still have an outside shot, and facing whichever backup QB the Lions trot out there they've got a shot at getting to .500. The Saints, meanwhile, are still hoping for a bye in the NFC.

All three games can be streamed through the respective digital platforms of the networks airing the games. You can also watch all three games on the Yahoo Sports app.