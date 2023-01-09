NFL Teams Need to Stop Hiring College Coaches

Jumping from college to NFL HC since 2000:



Urban Meyer 2-11

Matt Rhule 11-27

--> Kliff Kingsbury 28-37-1

Bill O'Brien 52-48

Chip Kelly 26-21

Doug Marrone 15-17

Greg Schiano 11-21

Jim Harbaugh 44-19-1

Bobby Petrino 3-10

Nick Saban 15-17

Steve Spurrier 12-20

Butch Davis 24-35