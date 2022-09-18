NFL Sunday Ticket Goes Down Again, Fans Enraged
Last week, many NFL fans were upset and frustrated with their NFL Sunday Ticket package. It was down for many of them and DirecTV wasn't able to help much. The anger only mounted during Week 2 as Sunday Ticket once again experienced technical difficulties, leading to many missed snaps and many more angry tweets from subscribers.
A brief glimpse into how upset everybody is, via Twitter:
Not even the people paid money to write about football are safe from the pitfalls of Sunday Ticket.
As you may have observed in several of the tweets above, DirecTV is dropping Sunday Ticket after this season. So the vitriol will be directed elsewhere in 2023. For now, it's DirecTV's problem and their help account has not been very... helpful.
Not great!