NFL Stars Interested in Playing New Sport at Los Angeles Olympics
By Joe Lago
For every Olympic Games, the host nation gets to add sports to the regular program. The Paris Olympics introduced breaking, which, despite one unserious Australian competitor, was well-received.
In 2028, the Los Angeles Games will bring back baseball, softball, cricket and lacrosse and debut two sports — squash and flag football.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month that Major League Baseball is open to having its players compete in Olympic baseball. The National Football League's Olympic ambition for L.A. is pretty clear.
Judging by this Summer Games hype reel for flag football, the NFL appears to be all-in for LA28.
"It's our turn," Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says after throwing a flaming football to light the Olympic Flame at the top of the L.A. Coliseum.
NFL players appear to have genuine interest in competing in the Olympics' five-on-five flag football tournament. The opportunity is appealing to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who could add an L.A. Games gold medal to his three Super Bowl MVP trophies.
“I definitely want to. ... I know there’s not, like, linemen blocking for you," Mahomes said last season. "I’ll be 31, 32 years old, so if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in L.A."
Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged NFL players' interest in Olympic flag football, calling it a "great opportunity for the athletes."
"Flag football has been growing dramatically here in the States as well as internationally. It's brought young women into the sport and given them a chance to play, which I think is incredibly valuable to our future and rewarding," Goodell said. "And so I think to put it on an Olympic stage is really putting a sign of approval and a seal of approval. And frankly, it's going to be a stage for a lot of athletes to want to particpate in, including former and current NFL players. So we'll have to work through all that."
Mahomes' teammate, star tight end Travis Kelce, joked that "we're just all gonna be assistant coaches" on his "New Heights" podcast. He then admitted the allure of Olympic competition would be too great.
"But I need a gold medal," Kelce added, "so I need to be on that roster somehow or someway."