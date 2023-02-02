Here Are the Funniest Tweets About Arian Forster's NFL Script Conspiracy Theory
After last weekend's championship games were rife with questionable calls, some fans began to voice their sincere thoughts that the NFL is, in fact, rigged. The movement has gained a concerning amount of traction and at times makes one feel like BJ Novak in the first half of Vengeance. Former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster surveyed the landscape and smartly decided to feed into the frenzy as podcast content.
On the latest episode of Macrodosing across from Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter, Foster joked that the NFL delivers the "script" to players before the year that determines everything that will happen over the course of the season.
This has spawned a legion of tweets from random people and fellow NFL players alike making jokes about the script the NFL has written. Here are some of the funniest.
Tremendous stuff all around.