NFL RedZone Could Lose Scott Hanson After This Season
By Evan Bleier
Fans of NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson could be seeing his show's namesake color if he leaves the program he's anchored every edition of since its debut on the NFL Network's airwaves in 2009.
According to Front Office Sports, that's a very real possibility as the contract Hanson inked with NFL Media in 2021 expires after the upcoming season and other football-friendly broadcasters including NBC Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN and Amazon Prime could be knocking on the longtime host's door.
Hanson, who has hosted more than 250 editions of RedZone over its 16 seasons, was a hit over the summer as the host of NBC's Gold Zone coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics and he impressed network executives like Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics production.
“Scott brought his inimitable enthusiasm and energy to Gold Zone. NFL fans loved watching him transfer his ‘all-in’ mentality from football Sundays to the Paris Olympics,” Solomon told Front Office Sports. “Each of our four hosts brought his own unique personality to the show, and Scott was certainly a key contributor to our process of re-imagining how Gold Zone could be experienced and consumed going forward.”
RedZone episodes without Hanson would certainly seem a little less colorful and it seems difficult to imagine the show without him. However, NFL Network has trimmed or rearranged much of its talent recently, despite the league making more money than ever before, and there is a chance Hanson could choose gold over red.
"It was an amazing experience, hostingGold Zoneduring the Olympics, and hearing from fans and media critics alike that we have apparently changed the way people watch the Olympics now," Hanson said last month. "It's similar to what people tell me all the time onNFL RedZonefor football."
If Hanson does depart, Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt could be a replacement...