NFL Quarterback Quiz: Can You Spot the Real and Recent Rosterees?
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 30, 2020, 11:14 AM EST
How well do you know the last half-decade of NFL quarterback depth charts? Do you barely recall the time that one guy got to attempt some passes in garbage time? How about that one guy who started three games for that one team and then was never heard from again? Or that journeyman's last stop? Or the first-round draft pick who immediately washed out of the league?
We've compiled a list of 50 names. Can you recall which of them was on a NFL roster at some point between 2016 and today? And can you spot a fake quarterback?
For some context, Peyton Manning and Michael Vick both retired after the 2015 season and Colin Kaepernick started 11 games for the 49ers in 2016. What this quiz is basically asking you is: did someone like Matt Flynn throw a pass more recently than any of them? (The answer to that is no.)
Hint: Three of these guys were on a roster this season and did play. Six of them last appeared in 2015 and are there to trick you. Most of them (32) have thrown a pass between 2016 and 2020. The other nine are not real people. Well, maybe they are, but they aren't NFL quarterbacks.
Trevone Boykin
Tim Boyle
Sam Bradford
Joe Callahan
Jimmy Clausen
Brian Clement
Kellen Clemens
Connor Cook
Chase Daniel
BJ Daniels
Joshua Dobbs
David Fales
Garrett Gilbert
Will Grier
Taylor Heinicke
Shaun Hill
Jason Jackson Jr.
Tarvaris Jackson
John Jacob Booty
Josh Johnson
Cody Kessler
DeShone Kizer
Kyle Lauletta
Ryan Mallett
Sean Mannion
Johnny Manziel
Kyle McCallister
Jared McCrown
Cade McDaniel
Ryan McDonald
James Morgan
Ryan Nassib
Dan Orlovsky
Nathan Peterman
Bryce Petty
CJ Randall
Sean Renfree
Tony Romo
Jake Rudock
Mark Sanchez
Tom Savage
Matt Schaub
Drew Stanton
Brett Sterger
Chris Streveler
Easton Stick
Nate Sudfeld
Alex Tanney
Scott Tolzein
TJ Yates
Answers below.
Guys who appeared on an official, non-practice squad roster in 2015: BJ Daniels, Tarvaris Jackson, Sean Renfree, Jimmy Clausen, Johnny Manziel
2016: Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Nassib, Trevone Boykin, Tony Romo, David Fales, Chase Daniel,, Matt Schaub, Sean Mannion, Connor Cook, Shaun Hill, Scott Tolzein, Drew Stanton, Tom Savage, Bryce Petty
2017: Taylor Heinicke, Jake Rudock, Joe Callahan, Nate Sudfeld, DeShone Kizer, TJ Yates, Nathan Peterman, Ryan Mallett, Cody Kessler, Kellen Clemens
2018: Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson, Garrett Gilbert, Kyle Lauletta, Joshua Dobbs, Sam Bradford
2019: Alex Tanney, Tim Boyle, Will Grier
2020: James Morgan, Easton Stick, Chris Streveler
Fake Names: Brian Clement, John Jacob Booty, Cade McDaniel, Jared McCown, Jason Jackson Jr., CJ Randall, Brett Sterger, Kyle McCallister, Ryan McDonald