NFL Week 2 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books. There were a lot of pretty good games, a few very good ones, and a few stinkers. As there always are.
We here at The Big Lead made our Week 1 picks in August and feel pretty good about the results, going 9-5. Underdogs ruled on Sunday, with eight dogs not only beating the spread but winning outright. Now we look forward to Week 2 (all odds via WynnBet).
WASHINGTON (-3.5) over GIANTS
The Ryan Fitzpatrick magic was short-lived and the Football Team will have to rely even more heavily on the defense and special team. That formula is not sustainable for the long-term yet perfectly reasonable against a woeful Giants offense led by Daniel Jones, who is in the third and likely final year of an ill-fated quest to become a franchise quarterback. His propensity to put the ball on the turf will once again prove to be problematic and inspire all types of great tabloid headlines. Football Team 24, Giants 17
BEARS (-3) over BENGALS
There is simply no reason for Andy Dalton to start this game and yet he very well may. Matt Nagy is reluctant to read the room but his roster will be survivable for this week at least as the Bengals' surprisingly bright Week 1 looks more like fool's gold in a bleak Soldier Field afternoon. Bears 23, Bengals 17
RAMS (-4) over COLTS
Matthew Stafford's big-play ability took zero point zero seconds to rear its wonderful head in Los Angeles' destruction of the Bears. The Colts were out-toughed by the Seahawks and already find themselves in a de facto must-win situation. They won't as Carson Wentz's limitations will become painfully evident without so much a honeymoon period. Rams 34, Colts 20
DOLPHINS (+3) over BILLS
Buffalo fell in love with Josh Allen, giving him a fat extension and then asking him to throw the ball 51 times on Opening Day in a rough loss to the Steelers. It was probably a one-time oopsie. Until they prove it wasn't though, the Fins present an alluring opportunity as a home dog riding high with the AFC East steering wheel in reach. Big special teams plays and a few favorable bounces has South Beach rocking. Dolphins 18, Bills 17
JETS (+5.5) over PATRIOTS
Mac Jones in his first road start. Feels like a rock fight. Banking on this division getting extra weird right out of the gate as Gang Green finds a way to further sour Bill Belichick's September. Jets 20, Patriots19
EAGLES (+3.5) over 49ers
What San Francisco did to bettors by allowing an awful Lions team to post 33 points and cover was gross and borderline morally reprehensible. It does not portend good things, garbage time or otherwise, especially against a unit that looked incredible behind Jalen Hurts. Dare we say playoff preview? Too soon? Eagles 30, Niners 23
TEXANS (+12.5) over BROWNS
Has a quarterback ever been as under-appreciated for being totally competent like Tyrod Taylor? It may have been the Jaguars, but putting up 37 points via a balanced attack certainly bodes well for the seemingly impossible task of replacing Deshaun Watson. The Browns looked perfectly capable of competing for a conference crown before Baker Mayfield's untimely interception. Coming down from such a crucial and intense contest to greet one of the perceived worst teams in football at home is a recipe for letdown. This one has backdoor cover written all over it. Browns 38, Texans 26
STEELERS (-6.5) over RAIDERS
Down to its last penny, Las Vegas hit blackjack against Baltimore. The feel-good vibes on a short week, combined with long travel and the bruising yet still untapped Najee Harris make for a concerning encore. We're about to see if the Steelers are about to rip off another undefeated run to start a season. Our money is on yes. Steelers 31, Raiders 17
SAINTS (-3) over PANTHERS
Jameis Winston... is back? Sean Payton worked his magic and the Saints annihilated the Packers in Week 1. It felt like one of those weeks where everything went right, which inevitably begets a week where everything goes wrong. That won't be this week, though; the Panthers looked largely unimpressive in their win over the Jets last week. Famous Jameis will do it again. Saints 27, Panthers 14
BRONCOS (-6) over JAGUARS
The Broncos' defensive line tortured Daniel Jones all day on Sunday. The Jaguars looked utterly inept against one of the league's worst defenses in Houston. It doesn't matter if Teddy Bridgewater regresses a bit after a stellar Week 1. Trevor Lawrence will spend all day running for his life and wondering where it all went wrong. Broncos 21, Jaguars 6
VIKINGS (+4.5) over CARDINALS
Kyler Murray was stupendous in the season opener for Arizona. The Vikings as a whole were so horrific words cannot do the performance justice. But because the Vikings are the Vikings, this feels like one of those bounceback weeks where they get inexplicably close to a stunning victory only to fall short. Chandler Jones might have 10 sacks on the season by the end of this one, though. Cardinals 34, Vikings 32
BUCCANEERS (-13) over FALCONS
Tom Brady and his teammates basically picked up where they left off from last year. Unfortunately, so did the Falcons. Atlanta looked anemic on offense and did nothing on defense. Thirteen points is a big spread for Tampa to cover, but Matt Ryan and Co. were so bad on Sunday it's hard to see them mustering any punch on either side of the ball. But, and this is the boldest prediction of the column, Atlanta will score a touchdown this week! Buccaneers 33, Falcons 13
COWBOYS (+2.5) over CHARGERS
This will undoubtedly be the most popular upset pick this week and who are we to break from the pack? Dallas' offense looked excellent on opening night and the defense was opportunistic, which will be crucial for a unit that isn't overflowing with talent. Justin Herbert was the real deal and earned an opening week win, but this one will belong to Dak Prescott in a shootout. Cowboys 38, Chargers 35
TITANS (+5.5) over SEAHAWKS
Russell Wilson was immaculate to begin the season and Tennessee couldn't do anything at all. But Seattle shouldn't be able to feast deep down the field like they did against Indy with Kevin Byard roaming the back end, which should keep the Titans in the game long enough to start feeding Derrick Henry. Seattle will win, but it'll be closer than the spread suggests. Seahawks 31, Titans 27
CHIEFS (-2.5) over RAVENS
Can Lamar Jackson do it all? Early returns suggest maybe. But these are, in fact, the Chiefs. A tenuous Week 1 win over Cleveland is still a win and everybody looked as good as ever. Baltimore's one-dimensional offense will make for a simple Chiefs gameplan that everyone can execute, especially if Tyrann Mathieu returns. All eyes are on Jackson, and unless his receivers realize that, it'll be a long year in Baltimore. Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
LIONS (+10.5) over PACKERS
These two teams constituted the biggest surprises of Week 1. The Lions backdoor-covered despite losing by three scores for most of the game, and the Packers got absolutely embarrassed by Jameis Winston. Aaron Rodgers will bounce back with a vengeance on Monday Night Football but Dan Campbell's squad has enough fight in them to cover again. Even if Detroit doesn't win a game this year, they'll be sneaky contenders to make each contest close regardless of the talent gap. Packers 33, Lions 23