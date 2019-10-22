The Big LeadThe Big Lead
NFL Power Rankings Week 8

By Liam McKeone | Oct 22 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 20: The New Orleans Saints defense celebrate a fumble recovery at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
Your weekly NFL power rankings heading into Week 8 of the regular season.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-6)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 20, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
The Dolphins looked competent at points, and hung in there for a good chunk of the game. But they still lost by 10 and remain the lone winless team in the league.

31. Washington Redskins (1-6)

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 20: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by cornerback Jimmie Ward #20 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at FedExField on October 20, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sunday was cool because rainy football is usually fun to watch, but Washington is still terrible and will remain in limbo for the rest of the year as they figure out who will lead their team into a new era, and if Dwayne Haskins fits into the picture.

30. Atlanta Falcons (1-6)

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Dante Fowler #56 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
This team is just plain bad, and it's nearly inexplicable. The defense is porous and the offensive line couldn't block a paper bag. Matt Ryan is hurt. It's a tragedy to see this kind of talent underachieve (unless you're a rival NFC South fan), and Dan Quinn should be ashamed.

29. Cincinnati Bengals (1-6)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Giovani Bernard #25 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Dalton looked horrible, but the offense in general has shown enormous regression. Not much to like here.

28. New York Giants (2-5)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball against Corey Peters #98 of the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Daniel Jones has hit some speed bumps. Saquon Barkley is back, but this defense is truly terrible. A watchable football team, though, which is an upgrade.

27. Denver Broncos (2-5)

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos puts on his helmet in the bench area late in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
The Broncos had a huge opportunity on Thursday night to take advantage of Patrick Mahomes' absence. They did not, to say the least. This is a bad team without much hope of improvement.

26. Los Angeles Chargers (2-5)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: Adoree' Jackson #25 of the Tennessee Titans pokes the ball out of the hands of Melvin Gordon #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Melvin Gordon is costing himself (and running backs everywhere) a whole lot of money by sucking this bad after a holdout. We aren't even halfway through it yet and this already feels like a lost year for the Chargers.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Captain Fear, Mascot of Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
An off week probably won't fix Jameis Winston's turnover issues.... unless? (Almost definitely not, but they can't lose a bye week.)

24. Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: Deionte Thompson #35, Tramaine Brock #20 and Budda Baker #32 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrate during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Cardinals are feelin themselves! That's three wins in a row for this young squad. Kyler Murray looks like the real deal. Lots to like, even if the Giants aren't formidable opponents.

23. Tennessee Titans (3-4)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans is congratulated by teammate Ryan Tannehill #17 after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
A Ryan Tannehill renaissance is about the last thing I expected from 2019, but here we are. They got lucky with this win, but maybe this season isn't completely lost after all.

22. Cleveland Browns (2-4)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns yells to his players during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
A much-needed bye week for the Browns gives them time to get healthy and figure out what the hell is going on. We'd like some answers, too. Perhaps this week will give us some.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 13: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
A bye for Pittsburgh means Mason Rudolph will hopefully be healthy next week, and if he can do just enough on offense, the defense is looking like a top-10 unit.

20. Oakland Raiders (3-3)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 20: Derek Carr #4 and head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders stand on the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Oakland's defense has too many injuries and too little talent to stand in the way of Aaron Rodgers, but enough interesting pieces have emerged offensively that the Raiders aren't a doormat this year.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dede Westbrook #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass while defended by Tony McRae #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The defense played like the 2017 unit against Andy Dalton. Not exactly a pinnacle of achievement, but good to see for the Jags nonetheless after trading their star cornerback.

18. Detroit Lions (2-3-1)

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 20: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a late fourth quarter pass as Tavon Wilson #32 of the Detroit Lions gives chase during the game at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Minnesota defeated Detroit 42-30. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
A week after playing a spectacular game against Green Bay, the Lions' defense just fell apart in the face of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' aerial attack. This two-game span may have tanked their season.

17. New York Jets (1-5)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: John Simon #55 of the New England Patriots attempts to block the pass from Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Sam Darnold fell to pieces in the faces of a ferocious Patriots defense. In other news, Adam Gase continues to prove he's not the answer, and Trumaine Johnson is making a case for the most overpaid player in the league.

16. Carolina Panthers (4-2)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Ron Rivera, Head Coach of Carolina Panthers looks on during the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
A bye week in Carolina and the impending quarterback decision looms for Ron Rivera. Cam Newton will be out for at least one more week, though.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles fumbles a snap against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The Eagles were dominated by a Dallas team that looked very underwhelming for three weeks. The team is talented but has several clear and massive issues with no easy answers in sight.

14. Chicago Bears (3-3)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 20: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears glances at the video board during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Matt Nagy's playcalling was nearly as big of an issue as Mitch Trubisky's failure to top eight yards per attempt. If the defense isn't perfect, this team has trouble winning, and that's not a good combination.

13. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Blake Bell #81 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs react as Patrick Mahomes #15 (not pictured) is tended to on the field after sustaining an injury in the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
They still won without Patrick Mahomes, and I wouldn't bet against them in a few weeks. But for now, this defense combined with Matt Moore, who was coaching a high school team last year, is a tough sell for anybody.

12. Dallas Cowboys (4-3)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass against Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Dallas has finally revived itself after three weeks. The Eagles' poor secondary is a good way to jump-start the passing game, but every unit looked good. A big divisional win.

11. Indianapolis Colts (4-2)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 20: Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts stiff arms Kenny Stills #12 of the Houston Texans after making an interception in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
What a massive win for the Colts. No one can call them plucky upstarts riding the emotions of "Nobody believes in us" anymore. A defense that plays hard with an offense that doesn't turn the ball over will make for a tough matchup against any team in the league.

10. Los Angeles Rams (4-3)

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Rob Havenstein #79 and Brian Allen #55 celebrate Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
A bounce-back game in classic fashion. Jalen Ramsey miraculously recovered from a back injury and Todd Gurley looked more or less like himself. A reminder of what this team is when everything is clicking.

9. Houston Texans (4-3)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throws a pass during the game against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
While losing to Indianapolis is tough to swallow after winning in Arrowhead the week before, when this team is at its best, they can beat anyone. It's that simple .

8. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball and blocks Sam Eguavoen #49 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at New Era Field on October 20, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
The offense looked pretty bad early on, but ultimately Buffalo pulled out the win they should have walked away with.

7. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 20: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes under pressure from linebacker Jaylon Ferguson #45 of the Baltimore Ravens at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Another home loss and getting absolutely gashed by Lamar Jackson on the ground is not encouraging. This is a flawed team, and some troubling coaching errors cast a shadow over a great season by Russell Wilson.

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after scoring an eight yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter during their game at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
On the flip side, Sunday was a gigantic moment for Baltimore. Jackson was completely unfazed by one of the toughest home crowds in the league and did everything he needed to win. A statement win by the young QB.

5. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 20: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a late fourth quarter touchdown run by Dalvin Cook #33 to seal the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kirk Cousins kills it through the air for another week, and Vikings hype is building. When Cousins is feeling himself, this is an elite team.

4. San Francisco 49ers (6-0)

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 20: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 20, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The Niners pulled out an ugly one, but a win's a win. Quality of opponents hasn't been terribly high, and that's the only real knock against this team so far.

3. New Orleans Saints (6-1)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 20: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints runs against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
This defense has rightfully earned a place among the very best in the league this season. If they can continue their dominance when Drew Brees comes back, they'll be a scary squad to face.

2. Green Bay Packers (6-1)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Have a day, Aaron Rodgers! He won't score six TDs every week, but he looked comfortable in the offense and made the right read just about every team. We should all be frightened.

1. New England Patriots (7-0)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots intercepts the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Another absolutely dominant showing by this defense. Weak schedule or no, this is the best team in the league, and the gap has never been wider this season.