The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

NFL Power Rankings Week 7

By Liam McKeone | Oct 15 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Your weekly power rankings for Week 7 of the NFL season.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-5)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Landon Collins #20 of the Washington Redskins breaks up a pass intended for Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Washington Redskins v Miami Dolphins | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Dolphins suck and have no plan. A failed two-point conversation for the L as a result of a drop on a running back screen seems appropriate.

31. Washington Redskins (1-5)

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Bill Callahan of the Washington Redskins looks on during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Washington Redskins v Miami Dolphins | Eric Espada/Getty Images

If Case Keenum has time to find Terry McLaurin, this offense is actually okay. On the other hand, they nearly let the Fitzmagic happen, which is never a good sign.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-6)

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The final score was close, but the game was not. Lamar Jackson gashed them on the ground, and if you’re gonna prepare your defense for anything, wouldn’t it be just that?

29. New York Giants (2-4)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 10: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants gets tackled after throwing the ball against Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New York Giants v New England Patriots | Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Daniel Jones looked as expected against Bill Belichick in Foxboro. There’s a lot of optimism, but in regards to this year, wins will be hard to come by.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Jameis Winston of Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches the ball during the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Jameis Winston. That’s it. That’s the tweet. They may have only lost by 11 on the scoreboard, but it was much worse than that. Bruce Arians has to be wondering why he left the beach for this.

27. Tennessee Titans (2-4)

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans stands in the bench area during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos | Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Marcus Mariota has never looked worse, and it may spell the end of this version of the Titans. Mike Vrabel’s offense is putrid and doesn’t look to get much better.

26. Denver Broncos (2-4)

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Defensive back Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos celebrates in the end zone with the rest of the defense after an interception late in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos | Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The defense had another good day, but against the Titans, success comes with an asterisk. Joe Flacco isn’t going to lead them to the promised land this year.

25. Arizona Cardinals (2-3-1)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals points to a defender that he wants teammate Maxx Williams #87 to block against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals | Norm Hall/Getty Images

Another W for Kliff and Kyler! The offense is finally finding the endzone, and shaping into a good unit as a result. The defense remains a disaster, though.

24. Atlanta Falcons (1-5)

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 06: Matt Bryant #3 of the Atlanta Falcons watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Atlanta Falcons v Houston Texans | Tim Warner/Getty Images

I’d be more than a bit surprised if Dan Quinn was still gainfully employed by the end of the week. This team is underachieving more than any in recent memory, and someone will take the fall soon.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 13: Wide receiver DJ Chark, Jr. #17 and quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars return to the field after a time out against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Saints defeated the Jaguars 13-6. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
New Orleans Saints v Jacksonville Jaguars | Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew can only summon so much magic, I guess. Some puzzling play-caling on Doug Marrone's part didn't help matters.

22. Cleveland Browns (2-4)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns argues with side judge Mark Stewart #75 during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Cleveland Browns | Jason Miller/Getty Images

Blowing a two-touchdown lead, at home, is, well, not good. Freddie Kitchens might be getting axed, and it may be for the best. This team just doesn’t have it together, and it’s a disappointment.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 13: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes under pressure from Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers | Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Man. The Chargers just look bad. Their own stadium crew played a Steelers fight song and they dropped a home game to some guy named Devlin Hodges. Hard to imagine things being worse at this point.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Defensive back Jordan Dangerfield #37 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers | Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

This defense has really come together in the wake of Ben Roethlisberger’s injury, and has transformed into a turnover-hungry unit who can carry a third-string signal caller to victory. The overall ceiling remains low, but there’s far more hope than there should be for what Pittsburgh has gone through.

19. Oakland Raiders (3-2)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Head Coach, Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the NFL match between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
Chicago Bears v Oakland Raiders | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

A bye week for Oakland means they don’t move much. How they fare against their toughest competition yet in Green Bay will show if their improvement this year is legit.

18. New York Jets (1-4)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 13: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets | Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Breaking: The Jets are better with Sam Darnold. His stats were inflated by the Robbie Anderson bomb and they still nearly blew the lead, but this is a vast improvement from whatever Adam Gase trotted out over the last few games.

17. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets | Steven Ryan/Getty Images

This is the third week in a row the offense line has been manhandled, and Dak Prescott hasn’t stepped up the way he needs to. Hard to feel good about this team against top-tier competition.

16. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: Bobby Okereke #58 of the Indianapolis Colts returns an interception in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. The interception was challenged by the Chiefs and overturned on replay. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs | David Eulitt/Getty Images

A bye week will do wonders for T.Y. Hilton’s quad, and he’s crucial to this offense. A visit from the red-hot Texans will be a defining game this year.

15. Carolina Panthers (4-2)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Kyle Allen of Carolina Panthers celebrates during the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Kyle Allen and Christian McCaffrey keep rolling. The defense has stepped up when it had to. The bye week may bring some decisions, depending on Cam Newton's health.

14. Detroit Lions (2-2-1)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Marvin Jones Jr. #11 of the Detroit Lions makes a catch while being guarded by Kevin King #20 of the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Detroit got completely screwed. They had a few other chances to win the game, though, and close isn't close enough in an NFC North where every game will matter.

13. Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13: The Los Angeles Rams defence gets ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers at midfield in the third quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. San Francisco won 20-7. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams | John McCoy/Getty Images

It sure seems like everyone is copying the Super Bowl blueprint, and the Sean McVay-Jared Goff combo has no way to counter. The offensive line has dropped off a cliff, the root of their issues right now.

12. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens | Dan Kubus/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson had a great game, but it feels like the Ravens should be too good to only beat the Bengals by six and let them hang in the game until the fourth quarter.

11. Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after failing to complete a fourth down play in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Hoo boy, is that secondary atrocious. Carson Wentz’ presence means this team is fine, but this should be a wake-up call about the state of the defense.

10. Minnesota Vikings (4-2)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 13: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings | Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins! A monstrous day for the former Sparty QB put some of the big doubts to rest and propelled the Vikes to an easy win. Of course, Philly’s defense isn’t top of the line, There's still something to prove.

9. New Orleans Saints (5-1)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints tackles Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 3rd quarter at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)
New Orleans Saints v Jacksonville Jaguars | Harry Aaron/Getty Images

This defense is a frightening unit. Teddy Bridgewater has done just enough to keep the team above water, so things are swell in the Big Easy (with an assist from the pope, of course).

8. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 06: Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans | Silas Walker/Getty Images

Josh Allen needs to show more if the Bills want to hang with the best of the best, and picking on the beleaguered Dolphins coming off a bye could be a great confidence-booster.

7. Chicago Bears (3-2)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Josh Jacobs of Oakland Raiders is tackled by Roquan Smith of Chicago Bears after rushing the ball during the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Chicago Bears v Oakland Raiders | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The elite defense should keep them in the top ten this year, but they also don’t face a real challenge post-bye until the Eagles in early November.

6. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers spikes the ball after a touchdown at the start of the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams | John McCoy/Getty Images

In their first game against above-average competition this year, the Niners cruised. The run defense is worrisome, but this team has the pieces to stay competitive in most matchups.

5. Green Bay Packers (5-1)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Preston Smith #91 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a sack during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Packers were real lucky to win this game. The most important thing going forward is getting healthy, because this offense couldn't get a lot going as a whole on the night.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes #15 react to a call during the first half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Oh, boy. Patrick Mahomes is hurt, the less-than-threatening run game is throwing a wrench into Andy Reid’s scheme, and the defense somehow hasn’t improved from last year’s dismal showing. There’s more reason for concern here than there has been since Alex Smith was starting.

3. Houston Texans (4-2)

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown with center Nick Martin #66 against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs | Peter Aiken/Getty Images

What a win for Deshaun Watson and Houston. Marching into Arrowhead and taking down the Chiefs legitimized this squad as a contender. There are still some holes, and Will Fuller is doing his best impression of Clifford Franklin from The Replacements, but with Watson, they can beat anyone.

2. Seattle Seahawks (5-1)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 13: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with Tyler Lockett #16, Justin Britt #68 and Russell Wilson #3 while playing the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Seattle win the game 32-28. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Cleveland Browns | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The defense needs work. Yet Russell Wilson is good enough to keep his team in any game, and as long as he continues to play that way, the Seahawks will hang with anyone.

1. New England Patriots (6-0)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 10: Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his teammates Terrence Brooks #25, Stephon Gilmore #24 and Matthew Slater #18 after recovering a fumble to score a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New York Giants v New England Patriots | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

They haven’t played an elite offense yet, but this defense is bordering on the outrageous with how often they can get their hands on the ball. Their offense has flaws, but New England, as always, remains the team to beat.