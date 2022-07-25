NFL Launches NFL+ Which Allows You To... See Same Games You Would With Cable?
The NFL announced the launch of NFL+ today. For $4.99 a month you can now pay the NFL to act as a streaming service to see the games that you can also see with a cable subscription. NFL+, which sounds like a rebranding of NFL Gamepass, offers fans access to "all out-of-market preseason games, live game audio featuring home, away and national calls for every game and library programming." This is according to multiple people who were on the mailing list who were told they could share the news at 9 a.m. Eastern this morning.
Basically, you can watch all the games you can watch on television, but on your phone or tablet, which you can also do with most cable or streaming television subscriptions. Not exactly groundbreaking, but you can't be a modern business with customers online and not have a streaming app with a "plus" on the end of your name.
You have to wonder if the longterm plan for NFL+ is to build up a base and then when the time is right, cut out all the middle men and put all their games on the football streaming service. The question is, will the NFL really benefit from taking the most valuable programming in television away from the people who cover the sport? And what would that do to older fans who just watch on television? Maybe that's too far off to even consider.
For now, just know that the NFL is there for you. On network television. On ESPN. On Amazon. On RedZone. On Sunday Ticket. On NFL Network. And now on NFL+.