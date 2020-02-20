The NFL Playoffs Are About to Change Dramatically
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 19 2020
The NFL playoffs are about to change pretty dramatically.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the NFL is proposing to add another playoff team from each conference. That means seven teams will reach the postseason from the AFC and the NFC, bringing the total to 14 playoff teams. Why is one extra team such a dramatic change? Because the league would then only award one first-round bye per conference.
Schefter says the latest CBA proposal has seven teams from each conference making the postseason. That means the league must be adding a third wild card team to the mix. So now, we would have six wild card weekend games instead of four, with the top team in each conference being the only squad to get a first-round bye.
That change would give an enormous advantage to the top-ranked team in each conference and would, frankly, make winning regular season games far more important. And it appears the change will take place as soon as next season.
Obviously this all needs to be agreed to by the league and the NFLPA, but it certainly looks like we're moving towards a changed playoff system.