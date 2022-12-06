NFL Playoff Picture Going Into Week 14
The NFL season so far has been very entertaining and as we enter the stretch run clear championship contenders have emerged ahead of the pack. It's never too soon to look ahead to the playoffs so let's take a look at how the playoff picture is shaking out after 13 weeks of action.
As a refresher, each conference has seven playoff spots. Four of those playoff spots go to each division winner, no matter what. The rest are Wild Card spots, awarded to the teams with the best records who did not win their respective divisions.
AFC Divisional Leaders
AFC EAST: Buffalo Bills (9-3)
AFC WEST: Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
AFC NORTH: Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
AFC SOUTH: Tennessee Titans (7-5)
AFC WILD CARD LEADERS
WILD CARD No. 1: Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
WILD CARD No. 2: Miami Dolphins (8-4)
WILD CARD No. 3: New York Jets (7-5)
AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
If the season ended today, here's what the AFC playoff picture would look like in terms of matchups.
No. 1 Buffalo Bills (BYE)
No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 7 New York Jets
No. 3 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 6 Miami Dolphins
No. 4 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals
NFC Divisional Leaders
NFC EAST: Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)
NFC WEST: San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
NFC NORTH: Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
NFC SOUTH: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
NFC WILD CARD LEADERS
WILD CARD No. 1: Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
WILD CARD No. 2: New York Giants (7-4-1)
WILD CARD No. 3: Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
If the season ended today, here's what the NFC playoff picture would look like in terms of matchups.
No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (BYE)
No. 2 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 7 Seattle Seahawks
No. 3 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 6 New York Giants
No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 5 Dallas Cowboys