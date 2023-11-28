The Big Lead

NFL Playoff Bracket if the Season Ended Today

By Ryan Phillips

Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles / Mitchell Leff/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season is now in the books and it has been quite a campaign so far. The top teams have separated themselves from the pack, while a large chunk of squads are still in contention for playoff berths. What follows is a look at the current standings and what the NFL's playoff bracket would look like if the season ended today.

AFC Playoff Standings

Current AFC standings

1. Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
4. Miami Dolphins (8-3)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
6. Cleveland Browns (7-4)
7. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

NFC Playoff Standings

Current NFC standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
2. San Francisco 49ers (8-3)
3. Detroit Lions (8-3)
4. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
6. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
7. Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

The playoff brackets are below:

AFC Playoff Bracket

AFC Wild Card Round

Baltimore Ravens (bye)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

NFC Playoff Bracket

NFC Wild Card Round

Philadelphia Eagles (bye)

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

Home/Latest NFL Leads