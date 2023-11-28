NFL Playoff Bracket if the Season Ended Today
Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season is now in the books and it has been quite a campaign so far. The top teams have separated themselves from the pack, while a large chunk of squads are still in contention for playoff berths. What follows is a look at the current standings and what the NFL's playoff bracket would look like if the season ended today.
AFC Playoff Standings
Current AFC standings
1. Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
4. Miami Dolphins (8-3)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
6. Cleveland Browns (7-4)
7. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
NFC Playoff Standings
Current NFC standings
1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
2. San Francisco 49ers (8-3)
3. Detroit Lions (8-3)
4. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
6. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
7. Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
The playoff brackets are below:
AFC Playoff Bracket
AFC Wild Card Round
Baltimore Ravens (bye)
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
NFC Playoff Bracket
NFC Wild Card Round
Philadelphia Eagles (bye)
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons