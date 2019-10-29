NFL Week 9 Picks and Predictions By Brian Giuffra | Oct 30 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 9 brings us past the halfway mark of the NFL season and we're in store for some fabulous matchups, including a heavyweight showdown between the top two teams in the AFC, the Patriots and Ravens. Who will come out on top? Here are our picks for this week based on lines from the Westgate Superbook on Tuesday. Last week, Ryan Phillips continued his hot streak with a 7-3 record while Bobby Burack and Ryan Glasspiegel went 5-5. Liam McKeone and Stephen Douglas went 4-6 and Brian Giuffra was away.

Season Records: Ryan Glasspiegel: 44-35; Bobby Burack: 41-38; Stephen Douglas: 40-39; Brian Giuffra: 35-34; Ryan Phillips 41-38; Liam McKeone 33-46

49ers (-9.5) at Cardinals

Giuffra: 49ers 27, Cardinals 21

Glasspiegel: 49ers cover

McKeone: 49ers 38, Cardinals 17

Douglas: 49ers cover

Burack: Cardinals 21, 49ers 17

Phillips: 49ers 35, Cardinals 21

Texans (-2.5) at Jaguars

Giuffra: Texans 28, Jaguars 21

Glssspiegel: Jags cover

McKeone: Texans 24, Jaguars 20

Douglas: Texans cover

Burack: Texans 23, Jaguars 17

Phillips: Texans 28, Jaguars 24

Bears at Eagles (-4.5)

Giuffra: Eagles 24, Bears 17

Glasspiegel: Bears cover

McKeone: Eagles 17, Bears 14

Douglas: Bears win

Burack: Eagles 21, Bears 20

Phillips: Eagles 28, Bears 24

Vikings at Chiefs (-2) TAKEN OFF BECAUSE OF MAHOMES INJURY STATUS

Giuffra: Chiefs 30, Vikings 24

Glasspiegel: Vikings cover

McKeone: Chiefs 33, Vikings 31

Douglas: Chiefs cover

Burack: Vikings 34, Chiefs 14

Phillips: Vikings 34, Chiefs 28

Titans at Panthers (-3.5)

Giuffra: Titans 24, Panthers 20

Glasspiegel: Panthers cover

McKeone: Panthers 21, Titans 20

Douglas: Titans win

Burack: Titans 28, Panthers 20

Phillips: Titans 28, Panthers 27

Lions at Raiders (-2.5)

Giuffra: Lions 30, Raiders 22

Glasspiegel: Raiders cover

McKeone: Raiders 27, Lions 24

Douglas: Raiders cover

Burack: Raiders 30, Lions 21

Phillips: Raiders 27, Lions 24

Browns (-2.5) at Broncos

Giuffra: Browns 31, Broncos 20

Glasspiegel: Broncos cover

McKeone: Browns 20, Broncos 10

Douglas: Browns cover

Burack: Browns 24, Broncos 20

Phillips: Browns 24, Broncos 17

Packers (-3.5) at Chargers

Giuffra: Packers 34, Chargers 30

Glasspiegel: Chargers cover

McKeone: Packers 37, Chargers 20

Douglas: Packers cover

Burack: Packers 37, Chargers 17

Phillips: Packers 34, Chargers 20

Patriots (-3.5) at Ravens

Giuffra: Patriots 29, Ravens 24

Glasspiegel: Ravens cover

McKeone: Patriots 24, Ravens 17

Douglas: Ravens win

Burack: Patriots 28, Ravens 27

Phillips: Patriots 31, Ravens 28

Cowboys (-7) at Giants

Giuffra: Cowboys 34, Giants 22

Glasspiegel: Giants cover

McKeone: Cowboys 30, Giants 27

Douglas: Cowboys cover

Burack: Cowboys 33, Giants 20

Phillips: Cowboys 34, Giants 21