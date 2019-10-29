NFL Week 9 Picks and Predictions
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 30 2019
Week 9 brings us past the halfway mark of the NFL season and we're in store for some fabulous matchups, including a heavyweight showdown between the top two teams in the AFC, the Patriots and Ravens. Who will come out on top? Here are our picks for this week based on lines from the Westgate Superbook on Tuesday. Last week, Ryan Phillips continued his hot streak with a 7-3 record while Bobby Burack and Ryan Glasspiegel went 5-5. Liam McKeone and Stephen Douglas went 4-6 and Brian Giuffra was away.
Season Records: Ryan Glasspiegel: 44-35; Bobby Burack: 41-38; Stephen Douglas: 40-39; Brian Giuffra: 35-34; Ryan Phillips 41-38; Liam McKeone 33-46
49ers (-9.5) at Cardinals
Giuffra: 49ers 27, Cardinals 21
Glasspiegel: 49ers cover
McKeone: 49ers 38, Cardinals 17
Douglas: 49ers cover
Burack: Cardinals 21, 49ers 17
Phillips: 49ers 35, Cardinals 21
Texans (-2.5) at Jaguars
Giuffra: Texans 28, Jaguars 21
Glssspiegel: Jags cover
McKeone: Texans 24, Jaguars 20
Douglas: Texans cover
Burack: Texans 23, Jaguars 17
Phillips: Texans 28, Jaguars 24
Bears at Eagles (-4.5)
Giuffra: Eagles 24, Bears 17
Glasspiegel: Bears cover
McKeone: Eagles 17, Bears 14
Douglas: Bears win
Burack: Eagles 21, Bears 20
Phillips: Eagles 28, Bears 24
Vikings at Chiefs (-2) TAKEN OFF BECAUSE OF MAHOMES INJURY STATUS
Giuffra: Chiefs 30, Vikings 24
Glasspiegel: Vikings cover
McKeone: Chiefs 33, Vikings 31
Douglas: Chiefs cover
Burack: Vikings 34, Chiefs 14
Phillips: Vikings 34, Chiefs 28
Titans at Panthers (-3.5)
Giuffra: Titans 24, Panthers 20
Glasspiegel: Panthers cover
McKeone: Panthers 21, Titans 20
Douglas: Titans win
Burack: Titans 28, Panthers 20
Phillips: Titans 28, Panthers 27
Lions at Raiders (-2.5)
Giuffra: Lions 30, Raiders 22
Glasspiegel: Raiders cover
McKeone: Raiders 27, Lions 24
Douglas: Raiders cover
Burack: Raiders 30, Lions 21
Phillips: Raiders 27, Lions 24
Browns (-2.5) at Broncos
Giuffra: Browns 31, Broncos 20
Glasspiegel: Broncos cover
McKeone: Browns 20, Broncos 10
Douglas: Browns cover
Burack: Browns 24, Broncos 20
Phillips: Browns 24, Broncos 17
Packers (-3.5) at Chargers
Giuffra: Packers 34, Chargers 30
Glasspiegel: Chargers cover
McKeone: Packers 37, Chargers 20
Douglas: Packers cover
Burack: Packers 37, Chargers 17
Phillips: Packers 34, Chargers 20
Patriots (-3.5) at Ravens
Giuffra: Patriots 29, Ravens 24
Glasspiegel: Ravens cover
McKeone: Patriots 24, Ravens 17
Douglas: Ravens win
Burack: Patriots 28, Ravens 27
Phillips: Patriots 31, Ravens 28
Cowboys (-7) at Giants
Giuffra: Cowboys 34, Giants 22
Glasspiegel: Giants cover
McKeone: Cowboys 30, Giants 27
Douglas: Cowboys cover
Burack: Cowboys 33, Giants 20
Phillips: Cowboys 34, Giants 21