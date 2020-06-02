NFL and NBA Subreddits Go Private in Protest Against Reddit Policies
By Liam McKeone | Jun 02 2020
The NFL and NBA subreddits went private today in protest against Reddit policies and Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman, known as u/spez on the website. When a user attempts to access the subreddit, they see the following messages from the moderators of the two communities:
These two subreddits make up some of the largest in the Reddit communities, and were active as recently as earlier this afternoon. The NFL subreddit will become public once more tomorrow. It will remain to be seen if the NBA subreddit does the same.
Reddit, like all social media platforms, has struggled over the years to balance freedom of speech with preventing users with racist or hateful intentions to utilize the platform these companies offer. The moderators, who make up the backbone of the site by policing users for no compensation, clearly feel Reddit has not done its duty in that department. It remains unknown how many other of the thousands of subreddits on the website have joined r/nba and r/nfl in this endeavor.
A strong statement made by the men and women who make Reddit what it is. We'll see how Reddit responds.