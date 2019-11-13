NFL MVP Race: Russell Wilson Takes the Lead, Patrick Mahomes Playing Catch Up By Stephen Douglas | Nov 13 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

We last checked in on the NFL MVP race after Week Three. Patrick Mahomes was the clear-cut leader and it wasn't close. After the Mahomes injury, the MVP race has gotten tight and multiple quarterbacks have made compelling cases for MVP consideration. Here are the top five.

5. Patrick Mahomes

The records are safe because Mahomes missed 2.5 games to injury. Probably. Mahomes returned on Sunday to throw for 446 yards and three touchdowns. He has still only thrown one [asterisks-worthy] interception to go along with his 18 touchdown passes. He's only 190 yards behind the passing yards leader. The biggest knock on Mahomes - besides the missed games - is how well Matt Moore filled in for him.

4. Aaron Rodgers

The Packers are a game ahead of the Vikings in the NFC North and have the inside track on a first round bye. Rodgers has 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's fifth in passing yards.

3. Kirk Cousins

How did we get here? Cousins and the Vikings have won five of six games after a 2-2 start that had people wondering if the Cousins era was already over in Minnesota. Since then, Cousins has thrown 15 touchdown passes and just one interception since. He's second in passer rating and fourth in yards per attempt. The biggest hurdle he has to clear is the fact that he's playing with the NFL's leading rusher. It's a good problem to have.

2. Lamar Jackson

More like 1B. Jackson is 11th in the NFL in rushing yards and tied for 7th with 6 rushing touchdowns. That's a fine season for a running back. Combine that with 2,000 yards passing, 15 touchdown passes, and just five picks and you've got a really good football stew. The Ravens are 7-2, Jackson has a head-to-head win against Tom Brady, and if the playoffs started today, the Ravens would be the two-seed.

1. Russell Wilson

Wilson and the Seahawks just handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season. At 8-2, Seattle has a legitimate shot at a top-two seed in the NFC. Wilson is 4th in passing yards, 5th in yards per attempt, 6th in completion percentage, 2nd in QBR, 1st in passer rating, and holds an absurd 23:2 touchdown to interception ratio. Wilson is on pace to finish the season with career bests in just about every statistical category. He's the clear frontrunner through Week 10.