2024 NFL Mock Draft: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye Lead the Way
The 2024 NFL Draft is just over three months away and most of the league has already turned its attention to preparing for the big night. There is a ton of talent available this year, particularly at the skill positions. There's a legitimate chance we see five quarterbacks off-the-board early.
With that in mind, here's a look at our first 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
If the Bears stay put at No. 1, there's only one pick to be made. They should reset their quarterback clock and take a generational talent in Williams who has the arm, legs and instincts to be a star.
2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, UNC
The Commanders need a franchise quarterback, Maye is a pretty great consolation prize for missing out on the No. 1 pick. He has an elite arm and All-Pro upside.
3. New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Patriots badly need to upgrade the skill positions, so they grab Harrison here, one of the best receiving prospects to enter the NFL in a decade.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Cardinals are in a prime spot for a trade down to stock the cupboard on defense with multiple picks. But in this sequence, they continue to bulk up the offensive line.
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Chargers have a ton of needs, but they need to keep Justin Herbert happy. They take an elite tight end here in Bowers to give him another weapon.
6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Giants have a horrid offensive line. No matter who plays quarterback next year, they need to protect him. Alt is one of the top tackles in the draft, and might eventually be the best.
7. Tennessee Titans: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
The Titans need a receiver, but they'll be able to find one later. Latham has big time upside at a position of need.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Falcons have been a disaster at quarterback the past two seasons. They go get the multi-talented Heisman Trophy winner to secure their future under center.
9. Chicago Bears: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Bears got their quarterback at No. 1, now they get him a go-to receiver to remake the offense for the next decade.
10. New York Jets: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Former first-rounder Mekhi Becton has been a bust, so the Jets take another shot at finding their franchse left tackle here.
11. Minnesota Vikings: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
With all the top quarterbacks gone and Danielle Hunter set for free agency, the Vikings look to bolster their pass rush.
12. Denver Broncos: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Broncos clearly need to find Russell Wilson's successor. While this is high for McCarthy, it'll be worth it if he turns into a franchise quarterback.
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Raiders have holes all over the roster, here they take the most dynamic prospect still on the board. Wiggins has shutdown cornerback potential.
14. New Orleans Saints: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Saints have always committed resources to both lines, and in two seasons Trevor Penning has not lived up to the potential that made him a first-round pick. They look to improve things here.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Colts' biggest need comes at edge rusher. Latu was one of the best players in the country this season, racking up 13 sacks for UCLA's dramatically improved defense.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, G, Washington
The Seahawks have their tackle spots locked down, but guards Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes are hitting free agency. They go local here and land the best interior lineman in the draft.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
Jacksonville has needs at receiver and on the interior of its line, but it could also use a bookend for Pro Bowler Josh Allen. Trice was a pressure machine for the Huskies in 2023.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Tee Higgins is a free agent and the Bengals need a receiver to take pressure off of Ja'Marr Chase. Coleman is a catching machine with strong hands who thrives on deep and contested catches.
19. Green Bay Packers: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
The Packers need to upgrade their secondary, and could go cornerback, but Kinchens is the best safety in the draft.
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Bucs need someone to create pressure off the edge and Turner could come off the board in the top 10.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Do I really need to say anything about Pittsburgh's receiving corps? Thomas was overshadowed by Nabers this season, but he's a specimen at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. He finished 2023 with 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Tigers.
22. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Cardinals need help in the secondary, McKinstry is an excellent technical cornerback who has experience at safety.
23. Los Angeles Rams: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Rams have a really nice collection of young players after some massive roster turnover, but they need help along the offensive line. Suamataia is a massive human being (6-foot-6, 325 pounds) with excellent footwork and agility.
24. Miami Dolphins: Taliese Fuaga, OG/OT, Oregon State
The Dolphins suffered a ton of injuries up front, and need to keep Tua Tagovailoa upright. Fuaga is either a right tackle or a guard at the next level, and has the versatility to move around if injuries persist.
25. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Eagles desperately need to upgrade their secondary, both at cornerback and safety. Mitchell is a big-time athlete with excellent ball skills.
26. Kansas City Chiefs: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
It's no secret the Chiefs need to dramatically upgrade their receiving corps and should probably spend multiple picks doing just that in 2024. Mitchell is big (6-foot-4, 195 pounds), fast and put up solid numbers at Texas this season.
27. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Texans have one excellent edge rusher in Will Anderson, now it's time to find him a partner up front. Tuimoloau hasn't lived up to his billing as a five-star, all-everything recruit, but his development has been steady and he has the tools to develop into an excellent pass rusher.
28. Detroit Lions: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
The Lions' cupboard is bare at cornerback, it's time to change that. Jackson is a physical specimen at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with great speed.
29. Buffalo Bills: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Gabe Davis is headed into free agency and Stefon Diggs had a down year, the Bills have to get Josh Allen another weapon. Egbuka was a productive receiver for three years in Columbus and has a great combination of size and speed.
30. Dallas Cowboys: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
The Cowboys have weaknesses on the interior of their line and while Tyler Biadasz has been fine, he'll be hitting free agency. Powers-Johnson is the best center in the draft, is violent in the run game and a cerebral man in the middle.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The 49ers need a right tackle, but the value isn't there at this point. Instead they'll add another pass rusher, with Chase Young hitting free agency. Robinson is a relentless pass rusher, with an electric first step and freakish athleticism.
32. Baltimore Ravens: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Ravens need to supply Lamar Jackson with more weapons and few in this draft as as explosive as Franklin. A former top recruit, Frankly blew up in 2023, catching 81 passes for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's 6-foot-3, 190 pounds with the sprinter speed.