NFL Insider Gives Major Update on Ja’Marr Chase’s Contract Offers From Bengals
By Enzo Flojo
The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly made “significant offers” to star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who has been holding out this summer in pursuit of a lucrative long-term contract extension. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided key insights on "The Insiders" Wednesday, just as Chase returned to practice ahead of the Bengals' season opener against the New England Patriots.
While no deal has been finalized, Rapoport emphasized that the negotiations are edging closer to Chase's desire: a contract comparable to or surpassing his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson’s record-breaking $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings.
"The Bengals have made significant offers to Ja'Marr Chase," Rapoport said. "I would say at least somewhat in the neighborhood of what he wants. They do not have a deal yet. I wouldn't describe this as close. But I would say it's at least closer for Ja'Marr Chase to practice. That is a big deal. I know there's some optimism that he looked good in practice, that he's potentially getting ready to play. All of these good things."
The Bengals have a tall task ahead. Chase is undoubtedly one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers, and his on-field production speaks for itself. His 17-game averages over his first three seasons – 101 catches, 1,404 yards, and 11 touchdowns – firmly establish his value as a top-tier offensive threat.
Chase’s goal is clear: he wants to beat or match Jefferson’s deal, even if it’s by just a single penny. As the Bengals approach the regular season, the urgency to finalize a deal increases, with both sides aware of the potential consequences if they can't reach an agreement.
Though Chase is back at practice, the situation remains fluid. If the Bengals don’t meet his demands, the possibility of further contract drama looms large. For now, Bengals fans and NFL insiders alike are waiting with bated breath to see if the Bengals can seal the deal and secure Chase’s future in Cincinnati.