New NFL Insider Twitter Trend is 'Not Good'
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 08 2020
For about the last week or so, since the Tennessee Titans COVID outbreak began and continuing with Cam Newton's positive result, NFL insiders have developed an unmistakable habit on Twitter. It's been a running joke in The Big Lead Slack chat and I couldn't help but feel gen-pop (you) deserve to be made aware of this... How can I put it without coming off as rude... Disconcerting tendency seemingly all of NFL Twitter has recently adopted.
It involves quote Tweeting a piece of breaking COVID news with the term "good news" or "bad news," usually the latter these days. There are variations to the phrasing, most commonly "not good," but overall, this infectious disease has spread unchecked for far too long.
Not to be outdone by his co-worker, James Palmer one-ups Rap here with the "at all" addition one minute later.
If you think that's interesting, how about the ol' good news, bad news combo tweeted from Dan Graziano at 8 a.m. ET on consecutive days.
Dov here upped the ante by taking a piece of "good news" and saying it's actually "great news," which he applauded.
Here's another fun variation we've seen around the Twitter streets.
The list goes on, but I think you get the point. The immaterial quote tweeting of COVID updates adds nothing of value. It would be one thing if they added context to the news or provided more news or furthered the conversation with an opinion, but what they're doing is saying something that's obvious to anyone with eyes. That's what the retweet button is for, not the quote tweet button.
Now, I don't want to come off as a jerk. These insiders earned their followers and can disseminate information in any way they see fit. But wouldn't it better with something more than just good news and bad news and not great news? I would love more opinions or solutions or ideas, but that's just me.
There are some insiders who have avoided this trend thus far like Adam Schefter and Field Yates. The majority, however, seem to have gravitated to this form of information distribution.
Not good news.