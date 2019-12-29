NFL GMs Most Likely to Be Fired on Black Monday By William Pitts | Dec 29 2019 Bruce Allen: Not a popular man in Washington. | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bruce Allen - Washington Redskins

It's been a rough year for the Redskins. Head coach Jay Gruden lost his job shortly into the season, and interim coach Bill Callahan hasn't done much better with the roster at his disposal. While new quarterback Dwayne Haskins has given them somewhat of a foundation for hope, it's been a rocky road to even get that far.

It's been nothing less than typical of Bruce Allen's tenure as general manager. In his 10-year reign, the Redskins have not won a playoff game. Rumors have pointed to a shake-up in the Redskins hierarchy which would take power out of Allen's hands, which is expected to be announced on Monday. However, Allen is expected to remain the team president.

John Elway - Denver Broncos

Elway started his GM career hot, going to two Super Bowls and winning one of them. Since then, the Broncos have slid catastrophically to one of the NFL's most disappointing teams. Denver never recovered from an 0-4 start, and it became clear early on that Joe Flacco was not the answer at quarterback. Flacco is only the latest in a string of personnel moves by Elway that have come back to bite the Broncos in the rear-end, including such "illustrious" quarterback hires as Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, and Paxton Lynch. You would do better by throwing blindly at a dartboard.

Steve Keim - Arizona Cardinals

After their division title in 2015, the Arizona Cardinals have hovered around the league's bottom tier with little hope of getting out anytime soon. Quarterback Kyler Murray was impressive as a rookie this season, but Keim has yet to put a solid, winning foundation around him, with disappointing free agent signings and perplexing draft choices (seriously, Andy Isabella over D.K. Metcalf?). Keim is still under contract through 2022, but the lack of results this season could change Cardinals management's mind on the idea of keeping him employed.

Dave Gettleman - New York Giants

In New York Giants lore, Dave Gettleman will go down in history as the man who made the decisions to draft quarterback Daniel Jones and trade away Odell Beckham Jr. We've yet to fully find out whether or not these were good moves, but after nearly one full season, the results haven't panned out very well. Jones' first season has been dotted with poor ball control and inconsistent play. There are players on the Giants' roster good enough to replace Beckham, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide reciever Sterling Shepard, but both lost playing time due to injury.

Gettleman's roster moves have led to only nine Giants wins in his two years in charge. That's bad no matter how you slice it.

Gene Smith - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have already gone through a massive culture change this month with the firing of tyrannical director of football operations Tom Coughlin, so it's not hard to imagine that more Jaguar brass could wind up on the chopping block. Two years after somehow reaching the AFC Championship, Jacksonville has staggered through another disappointing season, all the while having blown through millions of dollars to sign former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles only to receive little in return. Gene Smith, while generally a well-liked man around the league, will have to take the fall for that one, as well as for having put together underwhelming team after underwhelming team.