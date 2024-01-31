NFL Fans: Win $200 Bonus on ANY $5 Big Game Bet Today
Boost your bankroll with an instant $200 bonus at DraftKings
There’s only one NFL game left this season, but you still have time to build your bankroll for the fun and DraftKings is giving you a big boost.
Your account will be loaded with $200 in bonus bets the instant you bet your first $5 or more on Niners vs. Chiefs – giving you a chance to cash in with house money!
New DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Niners vs. Chiefs
All it takes is a deposit of $10 or more and a bet of $5 or more and you’ll instantly win!
Since you’ll get your bonus bets – eight $25 bet credits – immediately, you can choose to wager on other sports like the NBA, NCAA and NHL to build your bankroll. Or you could start placing your best football bets!
But let’s first make sure you know how to get started.
Niners vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
San Fran is a 2-point favorite with -125 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+105 moneyline odds) at DraftKings.
You could pick either side to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on over/under 47 total points, players to score touchdowns, other fun props and much more!
Your first bet can be on anything related to this game, but just make sure it’s for $5 or more to claim your bonus bets.
How to Bet on the NFL at DraftKings
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on the Big Game, then click on Niners vs. Chiefs to see all of your betting options.
You can bet on this game with prop plays and alternate lines available in tons of different categories like rushing, passing, receiving, scoring and more.
Boost your bankroll in an instant and sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.