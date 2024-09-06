NFL Fans Already Annoyed at Increase in Obscure Penalties Called
By Max Weisman
The 2024 NFL season is underway and that means fans get to voice their displeasure with the thing they hate the most: Referees.
On the Baltimore Ravens' first drive of the season, three illegal formation penalties were called on the Ravens offensive line. While only one was enforced -- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid declined one and a Chiefs pass interference penalty offset another -- fans were not happy about the increase in the referees' screen time.
The amount of penalties called in just the Ravens' first drive drew the eye of NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth.
"Wow," Collinsworth exclaimed on the national broadcast. "I mean, they are calling this razor sharp here."
Co-host of "The Vault: A Daily Ravens Podcast" Sarah Ellison was also fed up with the amount of calls.
"Can we figure out this illegal formation???" she posted. "Three in a row is crazy."
If fans thought the penalties would slow the game down they were wrong. Despite being called three times, the Ravens drove down the field with efficiency, culminating in a Derrick Henry five-yard rushing touchdown. The drive took 6:46 of game time.
If that was impressive, then what the Chiefs did was electrifying. Kansas City needed only five plays to answer Baltimore's touchdown, driving 67 yards in 2:19. Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who set the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record, took an end-around handoff 21 yards into the end zone.
"What a fast start to this game," NBC announcer Mike Tirico said after the first quarter.
Baltimore and Kansas City were tied at seven after the first 15 minutes of the 2024 season.