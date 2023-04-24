2023 NFL Draft TV and Announcing Schedule
After months upon months of mock draft deluge, NFL teams will descend into Kansas City this week for the actual draft. What was once an event you could read about in newspaper agate the next day is now once of the more comprehensive broadcasting weekends of the year. ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network will air coverage beginning on Thursday and continuing through Saturday.
NFL Draft TV Schedule
ESPN will begin with an on-site two-hour NFL Live episode on Thursday at 3 p.m. with Laura Rutledge, Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, and Marcus Spears. Then it's a special edition of College GameDay from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Todd McShay, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, plus contributions from Sam Ponder and Robert Griffin III. NFL Draft Countdown fills the bridge from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
At 8 p.m. the real deal with the real selecting gets going. Mike Greenberg will host with Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, and Booger McFarland on the desk. Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen will be there for interviews and news updates. Additionally, five reporters (Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder, Kimberley A. Martin, Jeff Darlington, and Dianna Russini) will be chasing down leads. Same thing for Friday's coverage.
Over on ABC, Davis will run point with Todd McShay, Herbstreit, Howard, Ponder, and Griffin III there for support. Pollack will be added into the mix on Friday.
Saturday's Rounds 4-7 will air on ABC and Saturday night with Kiper, McShay, Riddick and Davis.
NFL Network
Thursday at 8 p.m. brings host Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, and Ian Rapoport. Melissa Stark will handle interviews. On Friday night at 7 p.m. they'll add in Peter Schrager. The same group is back for Rounds 4-7 on Saturday beginning at noon.