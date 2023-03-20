NFL Draft Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Get In?
The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City. And when it does, we will finally get out from under the weight of thousands of mock drafts that will be immediately worthless 15 minutes into the broadcast. Things are looking up.
A three-day jamboree where name after name comes across the scroll being one of the biggest sporting events of the year seems crazy and yet here we are. Few things match the excitement of being close enough to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to boo him. What an honor.
Fans can actually attend the 2023 NFL Draft for free all three days. For entry, fans have to download the NFL’s OnePass app for more information as the draft approaches. That's how they get you.
Now, if you would like to go all out, there are no shortage of packages to look into to make the draft extra special.
Those lucky enough to get a spot will enjoy the NFL Draft Experience, which is an interactive theme park, complete with opportunities to take selfies and snag autographs. The NFL Draft theater, where all the on-stage bro-hugging takes place, will also host free concerts at the end of each day.
Here is the current first-round draft order if it's defensive backs and tight ends that get you going. There is no 32nd pick in this year's draft after the Miami Dolphins had their first-rounder taken away for tampering.
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13) New York Jets
14) New England Patriots
15) Green Bay Packers
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
21) Los Angeles Chargers
22) Baltimore Ravens
23) Minnesota Vikings
24) Jacksonville Jaguars
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
28) Cincinnati Bengals
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30) Philadelphia Eagles
31) Kansas City Chiefs