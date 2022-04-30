Group of Fans Attend NFL Draft Wearing Every Possible Ryan Fitzpatrick Jersey
Ryan Fitzpatrick is a true journeyman player, appearing in games for what at times feels like half the entire league over the course of his 16-year career. It was exemplified at the NFL Draft when a group of fans attended the first round on Thursday night wearing every single NFL jersey of Fitzpatrick's to ever exist.
It's tremendous.
This is exactly what the draft is for. I didn't even know he played for the Titans and I am paid to know things like that. The No. 4 and No. 11 look real weird after he's spent the last decade wearing No. 14.
Gotta love it.