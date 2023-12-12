NFL Draft Order After Week 14: Bears, Patriots Stay Atop The Board
While the 2023 NFL playoff picture has begun to come into focus, so has the 2024 NFL Draft order. Thanks to some unexpected outcomes in Week 14, the order has been shaken up a bit. Still, the view from the top remains largely unchanged.
The Chicago Bears still have a clear path to the top pick. Their trade with the Panthers last year to net Carolina's first-rounder is looking damn good. The Panthers took Bryce Young at No. 1 and are 1-12, meaning the Bears will have the top pick again. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots still have a grip on the No. 2 pick. With North Carolina's Drake Maye announcing is intention to enter the draft, and USC's Caleb Williams expected to follow suit, quarterbacks could go No. 1 and No. 2.
The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders round out the top four, while the Bears' own pick currently sits at No. 5. The rest of the current order is below, bear in mind after the top 18, the rest of the picks are based on playoff projections.
2024 NFL Draft Order
1. Chicago Bears (via trade with 1-12 Carolina Panthers)
2. New England Patriots (3-10)
3. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
4. Washington Commanders (4-9)
5. Chicago Bears (5-8)
6.. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
7. New York Jets (5-8)
8. New York Giants (5-8)
9. Tennessee Titans (5-8
10. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)
11. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
12. New Orleans Saints (6-7)
13. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
14. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
15. Denver Broncos (7-6)
16. Arizona Cardinals (via trad with the 7-6 Houston Texans)
17. Buffalo Bills (7-6)
18. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
Playoff projection line
19. Green Bay Packers (6-7)
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
21. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
22. Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
23. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
24. Houston Texans (via trade with 8-5 Cleveland Browns)
25. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)
26. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)
27. Detroit Lions (9-4)
28. Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
29. Miami Dolphins (9-4)
30. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
31. San Francisco 49ers (10-3)
32. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)