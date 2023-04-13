What is Mr. Irrelevant? Name & Player History Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up and while pundits focus on the top picks, we're aiming a bit lower. Specifically, we're focusing on the bottom draft and the history behind Mr. Irrelevant.
Mr. Irrelevant is the designation given to the player selected with the last pick in the NFL draft. The tradition of bestowing that title on the final player picked dates back to 1976, when former NFL receiver Paul Salata founded a week centered around the player. The draftee is feted for several days -- known as Irrelevant Week -- during a series of events centered in Newport Beach, California.
The annual event has attracted increased attention over the past 47 years since its founding.
Players selected with the final pick in the draft have seen varying degrees of success. Marty Moore, the 1994 honoree, was the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in a Super Bowl -- Super Bowl XXXI with the New England Patriots. He then became the first to win one --Super Bowl XXXVI, again with the Patriots. As you would expect given their draft position, most Mr. Irrelevant honorees don't last long in the NFL and some never actually make a roster.
That all changed in 2022, as that year's Mr. Irrelevant turned out to be a steal. Brock Purdy wound up taking over as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He went 5-0 as a starter in the regular season and led the Niners to two playoff wins.
What follows is a list of every Mr. Irrelevant since the 2000 NFL Draft.
2000 -- Michael Green, Chicago Bears
2001 -- Tevita Ofahengaue, Arizona Cardinals
2002 -- Ahmad Miller, Houston Texans
2003 --Ryan Hoag, Oakland Raiders
2004 -- Andre Sommersell, Oakland Raiders
2005 -- Any Stokes, New England Patriots
2006 -- Kevin McMahan, Oakland Raiders
2007 -- Ramzee Robinson, Detroit Lions
2008 -- David Vobora, St. Louis Rams
2009 -- Ryan Succop, Kansas City Chiefs
2010 -- Tim Toone, Detroit Lions
2011 -- Cheta Ozougwu, Houston Texans
2012 -- Chandler Hamish, Indianapolis Colts
2013 -- Justice Cunningham, Indianapolis Colts
2014 -- Lonnie Ballentine, Houston Texans
2015 -- Gerland Christian, Arizona Cardinals
2016 -- Kalan Reed, Tennessee Titans
2017 -- Chad Kelly, Denver Broncos
2018 -- Trey Quinn, Washington
2019 -- Caleb Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
2020 -- Tae Crowder, New York Giants
2021 -- Grant Stuard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 -- Brock Purdy, San Franicsco 49ers